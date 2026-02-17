Three new storefronts open on Manhasset Row along Miracle Mile

Manhasset welcomed three new storefronts to Manhasset Row between 1575 and 1595 Northern Blvd. over the past few months.

This stretch of storefronts, part of one of the county’s most visible retail corridors along the Miracle Mile, is now fully leased after a multi-year redevelopment project.

In 2021, AJM Real Estate acquired two adjacent parcels on Northern Blvd., while a retail building at 1575 Northern Blvd. sold for around $3.572 million, and a larger retail strip at 1577-1595 Northern Blvd. was sold for about $7.625 million, according to Long Island Business News.

AJM Real Estate’s redevelopment involved substantial renovations, including improving parking and circulation on the site and reconfiguring spaces to suit the needs of new national and regional brands.

Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen was the first of the new stores to open on the strip on Nov. 25, 2025, at 1593 Northern Blvd.

This is the fourth Long Island location for Los Angeles-based chain restaurant Sweetgreen, which also has restaurants in Garden City, Woodbury, and Huntington Station.

LaserAway

Sweetgreen was joined right next door by LaserAway at 1595 Northern Blvd. after its Jan. 12 opening.

LaserAway is an aesthetic dermatology clinic headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif., that offers a range of services, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, injectables, and body contouring.

The company has two other locations on Long Island—one in Garden City and one in Woodbury.

Visual Comfort & Co.

The most recent opening on Feb. 2 was Visual Comfort & Co., a Houston-based lighting and interior design brand known for its high-end decorative and architectural lighting.

This is the company’s first Long Island location, now giving local homeowners, designers and architects direct access to a range of premium lighting, integrated lighting controls and shading.

The showroom also offers in-person and virtual consultations, in line with the brand’s emphasis on personalized design support.

With Manhasset Row now fully leased, the conclusion of redevelopment marks a turning point for a stretch that had been in transition for years and signals continued demand for high-end retail space along Northern Boulevard.