Floral Park board approves trustee candidates list for March election

The Floral Park village board approved the only two trustee candidates who filed run for the March 18 election – incumbents Jennifer Stewart and Michael Longobardi – at its meeting on Tuesday, March 18

The village elections will be held on March 18 at the Pool and Recreation Center.

The board also voted to approve the hirings of Andrea Longobardi and Candace Yanke to the communications operator role for the village police department. Both were confirmed to have salaries just over $61,000 per year, according to the meeting agenda.

Michael Longobardi abstained from voting on the confirmation of his daughter, Andrea Longobardi.

Trustees also approved the hiring of Renuka Jugraj as a full-time typist clerk for the village’s court office, and will offer a salary of around $48,000 per year, according to the meeting agenda.

The board authorized the mayor to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the MTA’s construction authority for a contract regarding renovations for two LIRR stations, Floral Park and Bellerose.

During the board’s reports, Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo said the Floral Park Police Department hosted law enforcement from across the state in January for a two-day training session.

She said the sessions included updates on skills for enforcing driving while intoxicated laws and for detecting impaired drivers. She said the sessions paid particular attention to cannabis-impaired motorists.

She also said the Floral Park Memorial Library’s celebration for the 122nd birthday of Dr. Seuss on March 2. A Read Across Floral Park event will include photo sharing from residents who read Dr. Seuss books throughout the village. She said four photos will be selected to win gift cards.

Stewart, who serves as the board’s liaison to the Floral Park Volunteer Fire Department, said the village responded to 104 rescue calls during the last month. She said that snow-covered or frozen fire hydrants presented delays to fire department responses.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said the next time it snows, the village will issue fines for residents who do not clear their hydrants off within 12 hours of the end of precipitation.