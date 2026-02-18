Stronger after setbacks: Will Russell’s road back to states

Suffering a season-ending injury can have a profound impact on someone’s mental well-being. Suffering two season-ending injuries in a span of three years made this kid stronger.

Manhasset senior wrestler Will Russell qualified for the NYSPHSAA Wrestling championship by finishing in second place in the Division I title match on Sunday afternoon at Hofstra University’s David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

Russell suffered a broken thumb in ninth grade, just before the state qualifier. With a chance to make it to states, his season was ripped from his grip due to a freak accident in practice. In his junior season, Russell broke his collarbone. Thanks to a strong support system, he put his head down and got back to an elite level on the mat.

“Last year at Eastern States, I broke my collarbone in the blood round,” Russel said. “That one was tough because I knew right then my season was over and there was nothing I could do. That’s when my mindset shifted from ‘my season’s over’ to ‘let’s get better and make next season even better so this doesn’t happen again.’”

“The first one was hard,” Russell added. “I was young and didn’t really know how to handle it. The second one was a little easier because it wasn’t my first time, and I was more mature. I also had a greater support staff around me. Right after surgery, coach came by my house just to check on me. Having people around me made it a lot easier the second time.”

Manhasset head coach Stephon Sair witnessed Russell grow after both injuries. He’s wrestling more “free” after the setbacks.

“I think after the freshman injury, he was still young,” Sair said. “But after last year’s injury, I saw a big difference coming into this year. He’s competing with more freedom. Injuries can do that — you realize not to take things for granted. This year, he’s wrestling to the best of his ability without the pressure, and it’s made him even better.”

Russell, who entered the weekend as the No. 1 seed, fell to No. 2-seeded, two-time state champion and five-time Nassau County champion Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez, 1-0 by decision. Russell qualified for the state championship by finishing second in the County. This loss didn’t lower Russell’s confidence.

“I think it was the least nervous I’ve ever been going into a match,” Russell said. “Obviously, he’s [Sibomana-Rodriguez] good. Everyone was thinking he was going to win, so I had no pressure on me. We’ve been around for the same amount of time, so we all know each other and how we wrestle. I knew what to expect. It’s tough losing 1-0, but it is what it is. You just fix what you can and get better for the next time.”

Sair saw the title match loss in a positive light, saying his performance proved Russell is ready to make a real state-title run.

“He’s right there with a two-time state champion, a multiple-time finalist. Losing 1-0 shows his ability,” Sair said. “Will was actually the closest to scoring a takedown in that match. That performance showed he’s in a position to make a real state title run.”

Since eighth grade, there’s been a ton of room for growth. Sair shared a special story about his senior captain.

“From being an eighth grader just trying to make his mark to now being a captain and role model, it’s been tremendous,” Sair said. “I’ve coached for 16 years and his leadership has been one of the best I’ve seen. The example that stands out is when we lost a tough playoff match to Long Beach. Will lost a tough match to one of the top kids in the state, and right after, instead of being down on himself, he was right next to me, cheering on his teammates. That moment showed his true character.”

Russell’s high school wrestling career will come to an end after the state championships. After posting a 41-6 record in 2025-2026 and adding to his 166-25 overall record, Russell will get another crack at a state title in the state’s capital, Albany, New York, on Feb. 27 and 28. This time, he’s two years older.

“I think I’m more prepared,” Russell said. “When I went my sophomore year, I didn’t really know what to expect. I hadn’t been in that big of an arena, on that big of a stage, before. But the last two years, I’ve gone to Beast of the East and Eastern States, which are just as big, if not bigger, tournaments. So I’ve gotten used to that stage and the bright lights. I think I’m just more ready to compete.”

“Unreal,” Russell added regarding what it means to be representing Manhasset at states. “Anything I can do to put Manhasset on the map as a wrestling school, I’m there for it. We’re known for lacrosse, not wrestling. Even this year, we probably underperformed a little, but after counties, a bunch of schools came up to us and were like, ‘Wow, you guys came out of nowhere.’ We were like, ‘We were here all year.’ Now people are starting to pay attention.”

For Sair, it’s bittersweet.

“We’re looking forward to him finishing his career strong next weekend in Albany,” Sair said. “It’s been a pleasure coaching him. It’s kind of sad it’s coming to an end, but we’ve got one last ride.”