Remembering Emily Finn: Long Island Dance Consortium to honor late ballerina with annual performance

The Long Island Dance Consortium will present its annual performance, Long Island Dances, on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. at the Jeanne Rimsky Landmark Theater, honoring the life and legacy of the late Emily Finn.

Finn, an 18-year-old Sayville High School graduate, was an accomplished ballerina who danced for more than six years at the American Ballet Studio in Bayport and performed with the American Dance Theatre of Long Island.

She appeared in numerous productions, including “The Nutcracker,” where she danced the lead role of the Dew Drop Fairy, and was known for her dedication to teaching young students.

Her promising life was tragically cut short when she was killed by domestic violence while home from SUNY Oneonta for Thanksgiving.

“Emily was a beautiful dancer. You couldn’t miss her. She had a great stage presence,” said Kathleen Kairns-Scholz, president of the Long Island Dance Consortium. “As a community, we were devastated by such a terrible loss. Dedicating this year’s performance to her felt like the right way to honor her memory and continue her spirit of giving and teaching.”

In tribute, all performers will wear small pink ribbons, Finn’s favorite color.

Funds will also be raised for the Emily Finn Foundation, established by her mother to support young women navigating relationships and to raise awareness about gun and domestic violence. Participating dance companies include American Dance Theatre of Long Island, Berest Dance Center, Long Island Ballet Theatre, The Red Hot Mamas, Moves & Motions Dance, and North Shore Dance.

Raffle baskets will be sold at the studios and during intermission at the theater, with proceeds benefiting the foundation.

Kairns-Scholz emphasized the broader purpose of the tribute.

“We hope to help young women understand who they are and what they should accept and stand up for themselves. Emily was caring, compassionate, and academically and artistically gifted. Through this performance and fundraising, we can help educate and protect youth in our community.”

The program will feature a mix of ballet, modern, contemporary, and tap performances, with guest artist Joaquin Ruiz, a dancer with Perry Dance Contemporary Company. Kairns-Scholz described the event as “very eclectic,” showcasing talent ranging from teenage students to adult performers.

“Dance is such an important part of our community,” Kairns-Scholz said. “We hope the audience will be mesmerized, enjoy a variety of dance styles, and feel the impact Emily had on everyone around her. She will be with us in spirit, guiding and inspiring all of us.”

The Jeanne Rimsky Theater is located at 232 Main Street, Port Washington. For tickets, visit www.longislanddance.org.