Planting Fields Foundation receives $100,000 donation for upcoming Oudolf Garden set to open in fall

The Planting Fields Foundation announced it received a $100,000 grant from Bank of America in support of its upcoming Oudolf Garden, set to open in the fall of 2026.

The Oudolf Garden, designed by internationally renowned landscape designer Piet Oudolf, who was also responsible for designing the New York City High Line andd the Lurie Garden in Chicago, will be a dynamic one-acre landscape adjacent to the historic Rose Arbor, offering visitors of all ages and abilities a space for reflection, learning, and engagement with the natural world, according to the foundation.

“The Oudolf Garden will be one of the most significant additions to the cultural landscape of Long Island and an important resource for New Yorkers and our shared natural environment.” Gina J. Wouters, the president and CEO of the Planting Fields Foundation, said.

She said the foundation is grateful to Bank of America for its financial support and invited others to donate to the foundation’s efforts.

Planting Fields Foundation has also invited the public to participate through its Sponsor a Plant program. Individuals, families, and organizations may sponsor one or more of the garden’s 24,000 plants, selected by Oudolf. With more than 90 species available, sponsorships range from $25 to $100 and may be dedicated in honor of a loved one or a meaningful moment.

The foundation’s website said the garden will be the most significant addition to the Oyster Bay site since the Olmsted Brothers completed their work in the 1930s.

“Oudolf has redefined notions of beauty, invoking a holistic appreciation and sustained sense of awe of the natural world,” the website said about the project.

“Honoring Long Island’s native species and biodiversity, the Oudolf Garden at Planting Fields will allow visitors of all ages to explore the intersection of art, design, and the natural world,” Marc Perez, the president of Bank of America Long Island, said about the partnership.

Planting Fields sits at the site of a former Gold Coast estate and features numerous historic structures, Olmsted Brothers-designed landscapes, and world-class art and horticultural collections.

Planting Fields welcomes over 200,000 visitors to the site annually and hosts numerous iconic cultural events such as the annual Camellia Festival in February, Arbor Day celebration in April, Home for the Holidays in December, Spring and Fall 5k races, and various lectures, symposia, exhibitions, concerts, performances and family events, according to its website.