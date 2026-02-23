Cocktails to get you through the blizzard

With a blizzard in the rear-view mirror and more snow forecasted, it’s time to hunker down.

But with so much downtime at home, it’s the perfect time to find a culinary hobby to occupy yourself. What’s better than a cocktail (or even a mocktail) to both develop new skills and warm you up?

Making mixed drinks can be an interesting way to spice up an evening at home, giving you a new craft to explore, experiment with and enjoy either alone or with another person. It’s not just throwing things into a shaker and seeing what comes out, but rather a crafted skill you can learn and test yourself with (not to mention, also a great party trick to impress others!).

While mixed drinks have become synonymous with alcohol, liquor is not necessary. There are plenty of complex and unique drinks you can make without alcohol, or you can choose to sub in alcohol for a non-alcoholic spirit alternative.

Here are a few recipes to try out, with an option for everyone’s tastes, tools and skillsets.

Whiskey

Whiskey is a type of liquor made from fermented grains, such as barley, rye, wheat and corn. It is aged in wooden barrels, giving it its signature woody taste.

But whiskey is more than just woody, with other common aromas of sweet, fruity, spicy and smoky. If you’ve tried a whiskey you aren’t fond of, then it’s worth it to try other ones to see if a different flavor catches your taste buds.

Whiskey is also a catch-all term for the spirit, encompassing scotch and bourbon. The different types of whiskey are determined by the region in which they are produced, with bourbon from the United States and scotch from, you guessed it, Scotland.

For beginner whiskey drinkers, try a cocktail that is not heavy on the whiskey flavor. As someone who doesn’t reach for whiskey often, a mint julep is the one I will typically seek out. This cocktail may be better for the springtime and a warm sunny day on your front porch, but maybe we can pretend that’s what it looks like outside instead, right?

As with most whiskey drinks, there aren’t many ingredients: just mint, simple syrup and bourbon. Start by muddling a few mint leaves in the bottom of your glass with ¼ ounce of simple syrup (either store-bought or homemade). Add in 2 ounces of bourbon with a ton of crushed ice and stir until your hand gets tired. You want the glass to be frosted! Once finished, add more ice and enjoy!

For a more involved recipe that is sure to warm you up, opt for the classic Irish coffee, which is just coffee, whiskey, sugar and cream.

To make a simple version, take a cup of freshly brewed coffee, stir in two teaspoons of sugar (could be granulated, brown or whatever you have on hand), add in 1 ½ ounces of Irish whiskey and top with whipped cream.

But wow, is that boring compared to how else you can imagine this drink!

To spice things up, start with the coffee and try different preparations and varieties. For something like a latte or cappuccino, use espresso-style coffee and play with the coffee-to-milk ratio.

Then, think about the sweetener. In a traditional Cuban cafecito, the sugar is whipped with a small amount of coffee to create a creamy texture. Try this before adding the rest of your coffee to get a silkier result.

As for the cream, you can take inspiration from the trendy drinks you’re seeing everywhere to make a flavored cream to add on top. Make a flavored syrup, then whip it into heavy cream to add to the top, or, if you’re feeling lazy, just add some Bailey’s instead.

Regardless of the whiskey cocktail you make, a fun way to personalize it is to use locally made whiskies. Long Island Spirits, located in Baiting Hollow, offers a line of spirits of Rough Rider, Pine Barrens and Field & Sound, with a variety of different flavors and aromas to try out and enjoy.

For those seeking non-alcoholic versions, a large line of whiskey varieties is available so nobody is left out. Brands such as Free Spirits, Spiritless Kentucky 74 and Sobour are there to provide all the whiskey flavor without the alcohol.

Vodka

Vodka is commonly thought of as a neutral liquor that can be added to most anything without altering the flavor, but professionals disagree.

Vodkas across the board have varieties, albeit with minute differences. Tasting notes can vary from acidic to smooth, light to creamy. What sets them apart are different flavors, including rye, wheat, barley, corn, potato, sugarcane and fruit.

When deciding on a cocktail to make, consider how the flavors will contribute to the drink. A bloody mary will call for a different vodka than an espresso martini, so do a little research before throwing your ingredients into a shaker.

Vodka is probably the most commonly consumed liquor, so here are some recipes to expand your arsenal.

Try out a vodka-spiked mulled wine, seeking out a sweeter vodka with caramel notes to provide depth to the classic drink. This is really simple: add to a big pot a bottle of red wine (something full bodied like a merlot or zinfandel), one cup of vodka, sweetener of choice (I suggest maple syrup to really boost the flavor), two oranges, juice and all, and spices like a couple sticks of dried cinnamon, a couple star anise and a couple whole cloves. The trick is to warm up the concoction, not boil it. Just heat up over medium heat until warm and starting to steam, then switch to a low heat and serve up!

If you’re hopping on the martini train, get creative with your add-ins!

A martini is simply 2 ½ ounces of vodka and ½ ounce of dry vermouth, shaken with ice. That’s it.

Where we have fun is what you add. For a savory dirty martini option, look beyond the olive juice and add in an ounce of feta brine, pickled jalapeno brine or a dash of fish sauce if you’re really bold. If you prefer something on the sweet side, add the liquid from preserved lemons, vanilla liqueur, or honey, along with a splash of lemon juice.

Look at the martini as a blank canvas, and have fun by throwing anything at it to see what sticks.

Long Island Spirits also distills vodka, with its LIV Original and LIV Standard options. For non-alcoholic options, look for brands like Strykk, Clean Co and DHŌS.