Flowers, fundraising, fashion keep Americana full

Americana Manhasset, any day of the week, is full of beautiful objects, from clothing to jewelry to other items, but back in October, it took luxury to another level.

The high-end shopping center hosted Fleurs de Villes AUTUMN, an exhibition that “fuses fresh florals, fashion, and art in an unforgettable celebration of creativity and community.”

It was Fleurs de Villes ‘debut show on Long Island, as shoppers strolled by 15 floral installations by local floral artists who collaborated with boutiques and restaurants, such as Anine Bing, Cipollini Restaurant, London Jewelers, Rag & Bone, Todd Snyder, Toku Modern Asian, and Wolford.

Baron Floral Designs won the Fan Favorite award for their Autumn Floral Mannequin, which added another design element to the shopping center.

“We put our heart and creativity into all of our work and are so pleased that the clients of Americana Manhasset loved and appreciated our design,” said Baron Floral Designs founder Dana Baron. “We truly enjoyed connecting with shoppers at the Americana Manhasset.”

While Amazon and e-commerce may be taking a big bite out of most retailers’ revenue, high-end centers, like the Americana Manhasset, owned by Castagna Realty, are leaning into luxury, attracting shoppers and providing atmosphere and special touches.

They each have a brand and a reputation: Not every shopping center gets its own line in a Billy Joel song. But his reference to the “Miracle Mile” in “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” is about cruising on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset past stores in the Americana Manhasset, and any other high-end retailers nearby.

It’s a great line and, probably, pretty good marketing for the Americana, where the miracles keep coming. But high-end shopping centers are finding that they still attract shoppers who buy in person at brick-and-mortar stores rather than by clicking and picking.

At a time when many of the rich keep getting richer, the Americana has been attracting some new high-end tenants, as well as holding big charity events resulting in big donations.

The Americana Manhasset includes about 220,000 square feet of retail space spanning 1,500 feet, serving as an anchor on Northern Boulevard’s Miracle Mile.

It is known by that name as a nod to the high-end retailers it includes, such as Bottega Veneta, Cartier, Celine, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, MaxMara, Prada, Tiffany & Co., and Versace.

Americana Manhasset hasn’t just been displaying flowers; it has also been helping raise funds, breaking new records.

The shopping center through its 30th annual Champions for Charity fundraiser from December 4 – 6 raised $1.8 million, a new record. For three days, 25% of every charity-driven full-price, pre-tax purchase at more than 70 stores was donated to not-for-profit organizations that shoppers chose from more than 100.

Causes included healthcare, medical research, food insecurity, youth programs, mental health services, animal welfare, and cultural institutions.

“Raising a record $1.8 million in a single year is proof of what’s possible when our community, retail partners, and charitable organizations come together with generosity and purpose,” said Castagna Realty Co. President Catherine Castagna, adding they had raised $26 million since launching that fundraiser.

The Americana Manhasset’s history stretches back to the 1950s when Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated – now Castagna Realty – bought the property. The shopping center opened in 1956, was dubbed the “Fifth Avenue of Long Island,” and later took on the name “Americana.”

Architect Peter Marino acted as master architect, redesigning the shopping center in the 1990s, further securing its place as a luxury shopping center with designs similar to those of Rodeo Drive and Madison Avenue.

Waldbaum’s closed in the 1990s, and retailers such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci moved in for what truly was a case of addition by subtraction.

Long Island’s first Ralph’s Coffee opened inside a Ralph Lauren there in 2023, joining the dozens of stores on this stretch of the Miracle Mile.

New stores are joining as well, such as a three-level, 19,000-square-foot store called RH Manhasset, The Gallery at Americana with furniture and other designs as well as art, antiques and artifacts.

In keeping with the store’s high-end feel and to help raise money, celebrities arrived, including Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Patrick McEnroe, Melissa Errico, Randi Udell-Alper, Joey Wölffer, Julia Von Boehm, and Parker Bowie Larson, among others.