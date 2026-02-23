Jewish teens from 60 nations fill Nassau Coliseum for CTeen Summit Finale

Jewish teenagers from more than 60 countries filled Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, waving flags, singing and cheering as they marked the close of the 18th annual CTeen International Summit in what organizers called the largest gathering of Jewish teens in the world.

The event, held Feb. 22 at the arena on Hempstead Turnpike, was the first time the summit’s closing ceremony took place in a major sports stadium. Organizers said the move to the Nassau Coliseum reflected both the growth of the organization and a desire to send a public message of Jewish pride and resilience at a time of rising antisemitism in schools and online.

“This is not just a New York City story. This is a Long Island story,” said Rabbi Yaakov Wilansky, leadership director of the international CTeen movement, which is affiliated with the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. “We have leaders literally from all over the world — from Panama, Australia, everywhere — and we’re so lucky to host them here on Long Island.”

CTeen, founded 18 years ago as the teen division of the Chabad movement, now operates 900 chapters in more than 60 countries, launching a new chapter roughly every other week, organizers said. While about 4,500 teens traveled to New York City for the full weekend of workshops and programming, the closing ceremony drew an estimated 8,000 participants, including local teens and supporters.

Seven active CTeen chapters on Long Island helped host the gathering, placing local teens at the center of the international event.

“There is a snowstorm currently happening right now, but that didn’t stop us,” Wilansky said, noting that organizers moved the start time up by 30 minutes to accommodate travel concerns. “Look around the stadium — it’s full of teens and chaperones from all over the world.”

Throughout the weekend, participants attended leadership sessions and workshops focused on combating antisemitism in schools and on social media, mental health and resilience, preparing for Jewish life on college campuses, and strengthening personal identity and pride. The summit began with events across New York City, including a Saturday night program in Times Square, before culminating Sunday in Uniondale.

Sunday’s program featured speeches from teen leaders representing more than 60 countries, musical performances, and appearances by public figures and activists. Among the featured speakers were four former Hamas hostages who shared stories of captivity and resilience. One of them, organizers said, had been prayed for by teens at a previous summit and returned this year to address the crowd in person.

A delegation from Bondi Beach, Australia, also drew sustained applause. The group was led by Priva Schlanger, whose father, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, was killed in the Chanukah attack at Bondi Beach. Leibel Lazaroff, who was shot in the same attack while trying to save others, also attended. Organizers said the teens’ decision to travel to New York was intended as a statement of unity and perseverance.

The ceremony included a concert by Jewish recording artist Nissim Black and remarks from business leaders, activists and influencers, including billionaire investor Igor Tulchinsky.

Organizers also announced plans to establish 100 new “safe spaces” for Jewish teens worldwide, including several on Long Island, in direct response to what they described as increasing incidents of antisemitism in educational settings and online platforms.

For many of the teens in attendance, the summit was as much about connection as it was about activism.

Emily Hassoun, 16, of Roslyn, said CTeen has become a central part of her life since attending a CTeen summer program. Standing among thousands of peers in the arena, she described the closing ceremony as “going out with a bang.”

“CTeen is Jews from all around the world, from the most random countries and all different levels of religion,” Hassoun said. “But the one thing they all have in common is that they’re Jewish. No matter how different of lives you lead, the fact that you’re Jewish unites everyone.”

Anna Celano, a teen from Levittown, said the weekend allowed her to represent her culture while building friendships with peers who share her identity.

“It’s a large community where everyone accepts one another,” Celano said. “We’re all able to bond together because of our Jewish identity. No matter where you’re from, we’re always here to support each other.”

Teens from Great Neck echoed similar sentiments, saying it was their first time attending the international summit and that they were most excited to meet new friends and experience the scale of the gathering.

Many of the participants come from communities where they may be one of only a handful — or the only — Jewish student in their grade, organizers said. Delegations traveled from countries including Ukraine and Israel, as well as cities across North and South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Wilansky said planning for the summit begins months in advance, with approximately 200 teen leaders worldwide participating in weekly meetings to help shape programming and logistics.

“Our program is to put the leaders on the front stage,” he said. “By the end of this, everyone is going to leave inspired, full of energy and passion, to take it back to their homes and countries.”

After the ceremony concluded around 2 p.m., buses transported many participants to Queens to visit the Ohel, the resting place of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the late leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, for prayer and reflection.

For Long Island, Wilansky said, the sight of thousands of Jewish teens gathering openly and proudly in Nassau County carried particular meaning.

“At a time when there’s so much negativity out there,” he said, “this is about standing up and saying: We are here, we are proud, and we are not going anywhere.”