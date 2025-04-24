Las Vegas Sands opts out of Nassau Coliseum casino bid

The Las Vegas Sands will no longer seek the casino bid at the Nassau Coliseum.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 23, the company cited concerns with the potential legalization of iGaming, or the online gambling industry, and the impact this would have on the gambling market and returns.

“We strongly believe in the development opportunity for a land-based downstate casino license in New York,” the Sands said in the statement. “We also continue to believe that the Nassau Coliseum site is the best location for that development opportunity and should be highly competitive in the New York casino licensing process.”

The Sands said they are negotiating with a third party to submit a casino license bid for the Nassau Coliseum. If a third-party agreement can not be reached, they will work with Nassau County and others to “ensure it is developed consistent with Nassau County’s long-term vision for the site.”

“This would include those that may be able to address both land-based and digital markets in New York,” The Sands stated.

The Sands said purchasing the Las Vegas Sands and Sands China shares is the “highest and best use of [its] capital.”

Chris Boyle, director of communications for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, said the county executive had been made aware of the pressures on Las Vegas Sands that contributed to their decision to opt out.

Boyle said the county has had confidential discussions with gaming organizations interested in making a Nassau Coliseum casino bid. He said the county will decide within 30 days whether a casino will be a part of the property’s development.

“In either event, there will be an exciting new development that will create jobs and positive economic activity,” Boyle said.

On Thursday, April 24, Democratic county Legislator Seth Koslow, who is challenging Blakeman in November for the county executive seat, sent a letter to Blakeman calling for him to cease all spending on the Sands project.

“These are our tax dollars. These are our government workers. These are our legislative staff who are spending time on a project that’s going nowhere,” Koslow said.

Koslow blamed Blakeman for the Sands’ pullback of a casino bid and called on county leaders to work together to bring forward a project with a clear vision for economic growth, whether it be a casino, hotel, or other entertainment site.

Koslow noted the Sands has an operational lease for The Coliseum and does not have the authority to develop there until they receive a lease from the county, which would require approval by the county Legislature.

The Las Vegas Sands Corporation proposed a $5 billion resort and casino as part of the development of the Nassau Coliseum and surrounding HUB in Uniondale, a 72-acre property owned by Nassau County.

The Nassau County Legislature Rules Committee approved the Sands’s takeover of a 42-year lease at the property. The lease had an initial term of 27 years, followed by three five-year renewal options exercisable by the Sands.

A casino would be the first for Nassau County. The closest casinos are currently in Suffolk County and Queens.

Sands Casino was in the process of bidding for one of the three casino licenses the state is planning to issue downstate. In the running are other notable names in the casino industry, including Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Wynn Resorts and Bally’s Corporation.

Up to two licenses could be granted to existing racinos, including Empire City in Yonkers and Resorts World New York City in Queens.

Sands was the only proposal on Long Island bidding for one of the three licenses.

Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International announced their pursuit to establish a casino near Citi Field in Queens at the $8 billion Metropolitan Park entertainment complex.

The winners of the three licenses are anticipated to be announced at the end of 2025.

The casino bid for the Nassau Coliseum was wrought with issues, including staunch community pushback from those who opposed gambling in their own backyard and multiple lawsuits.

A lawsuit filed by the Village of Garden City alleged that the county bypassed the State Environmental Quality Review Act requirements in obtaining the 42-year lease.

The Say No to the Casino Civic Association was one of the staunchest opponents to the Sands casino.

“We are thrilled that Las Vegas Sands has walked away from this fight. Our group fought hard to show that dropping a mega casino in the middle of our suburban community would be a wholly destructive choice,” the association stated. “There will never be support for a casino in Nassau County. Now the focus can shift to defining a future for the site that benefits rather than exploits.”

The association said they are still wary of the possibility of a casino at the HUB and would continue to fight against it if the pursuit of a casino continues.

Despite opposition, many were still in support of the casino. This included union workers who argued the casino would bring an influx of jobs and an economic boost to Nassau County.

Connor Patton contributed reporting to this story.