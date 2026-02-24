Michael Genatt running to fill vacancy on Village of Brookville’s Board of Trustees

Michael Genatt, the president of Genatt V Insurance Solutions, is running unopposed to fill a trustee position in the Village of Brookville’s upcoming March 18 election.

The seat was previously held by Trustee Robert Spina for 11 years, who died in 2025.

Genatt, originally from Roslyn, has lived in the Village of Brookville for over 23 years. His parents and brother also live within the village.

Genatt attended Boston University and then the College of Insurance before starting his career as an insurance broker. He now serves as president of Genatt V Insurance Solutions, a part of Foundation Risk Partners in New Hyde Park.

Genatt previously served on the village planning board for three years and said Mayor Daniel Serota reached out to him about the vacant trustee spot.

“I just thought it was a good time to give back and try to help out in the area because I love Brookville,” he said.

Genatt praised the village, saying that Brookville is a “beautiful area” and is in a great location on Nassau County’s North Shore. He said that if elected, he wants to be involved in improving the community.

The Village of Brookville trustee positions are unpaid. If Genatt wins the election, he will serve until Spina’s term expires in 2027 and then have to run again for a full term.