Panel discussion on ‘Rewriting Your Next Chapter’ March 4

The Amber Court of Westbury will host a panel discussion on the topic of “Rewriting Your Next Chapter” on Wednesday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event is free of charge with complimentary breakfast.

The panelists are professional organizer Tina O’Keeffe, holistic health practitioner Constance Korol, and retirement journey advocate Leah Frankel. Vicki Ellner, a nurse advocate and founder of Door-to-Door Doc, will be the moderator.

Discussion topics will include organizing and transitioning to your next chapter, longevity and health span, and bold next-chapter reinvention.

“If you would like to know more about the real world aspects of bold reinvention, as well as how organizing, longevity, and health span can be your blueprint for a vibrant second act, please come to our panel discussion. We look forward to seeing you there,” said Frankel, a multi-generational mentor.

RSVP required by emailing Leah Frankel at LlaFauci@ambercourtal.com. Seating for the event is limited.