ICE detention fuels Port Washington Rapid Response Network

Members of the Port Washington Rapid Response Network say they are working to build community support and protect the rights of local immigrants amid heightened federal immigration enforcement.

The Port Washington Rapid Response Network, a grassroots organization of more than 400 members, has spent the past year mobilizing residents to observe, document and support immigrants following a series of high-profile detentions — most notably the summer 2025 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest of local business manager Fernando Mejia.

The 41-year-old manager of Schmear Bagel & Cafe was detained by ICE agents as he arrived for work June 12, 2025, after living in the U.S. for about two decades, according to reports by the Long Island Press. Mejia, an El Salvador native and beloved local figure, allegedly overstayed a visa and was taken into custody in front of the cafe.

Freed said he became involved in the spring of last year, shortly before Mejia was detained by federal immigration authorities.

“I volunteered at the food pantry a lot and I was close with a lot of the people who come there, who happened to be immigrants,” he said, referring to the pantry at Our Lady of Fatima in Port Washington. “Then I found out there was a chat started to help support them with whatever was happening.”

At the time, President Trump had returned to office and, Freed said, many in the community anticipated an increase in enforcement actions.

After Fernando’s detention, the group saw what Freed described as “an influx of people wanting to join.” Organizers created intake forms and established subgroups so volunteers could assist in specific ways, from community monitoring to logistical support.

The Port Washington Rapid Response Network now includes more than 400 members, Freed said. The group is private; prospective members must be vouched for by an existing participant.

Among its efforts is a “community watch” initiative in which trained volunteers observe and document interactions involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to ensure actions remain within the law. Freed said he has taken on a visible role in the organization.

“As a white male with unearned privilege, I try to use that to speak for our group and hopefully help other people learn how they can create their own groups in their communities,” he said.

The group also operates with nonprofit status and accepts donations to assist immigrants with legal fees and other needs. A steering committee helps determine how funds are allocated, Freed said, aiming to deploy money “in a way that feels equitable and effective.”

Tensions escalated locally following the arrest of David John Chapman on Oct. 3, a Rapid Response member who was detained after observing ICE activity in town. According to Freed, an ICE officer contacted Nassau County police, who arrested Chapman. The charges were later resolved without jail time, Freed said.

Efforts to reach Chapman were unavailing.

Chapman had faced the possibility of up to a year in jail, but Freed said video equipment in his vehicle helped demonstrate that he had not interfered with officers.

Evan said he event was unsettling.

“It felt like our rights were being challenged,” he said. “But we also felt lucky that it didn’t escalate further.”

In response, the group has begun developing more formal training protocols. Organizers are creating educational materials to ensure volunteers understand the legal risks of participation and how to operate safely within changing laws.

Leaders are also reassessing the group’s long-term mission.

“We’re trying to figure out what success looks like now,” Freed said. “We started as a rapid response network. As things shift, we’re asking what will help us achieve our goals and vision.”

For Freed, the motivation is both civic and personal.

“I want to help create a country that I want my kids to feel safe in and to love and be proud of,” he said. “And we’re building a community that really cares for each other.”

He said he hopes the network can eventually expand beyond emergency response to broader community organizing efforts in Port Washington and neighboring areas.