North Shore High School students stage walkout to protest ICE actions

Dozens of students at North Shore High School walked out of class on Wednesday, Feb. 5 to protest what they described as violence, inhumanity and a lack of accountability by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, gathering on a public sidewalk outside the school in a peaceful demonstration.

The protest, organized by high school senior Isabel Guerrero, drew an estimated 40 to 65 students and lasted from about 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The demonstration took place on Wednesday, Feb. 4 after plans to march to the town center were canceled because of icy conditions.

“We want to call attention to the lack of accountability from lawmakers and from ICE agents who have just been tormenting people, ripping people off the streets,” Guerrero said. “That’s not okay. There’s just a complete lack of accountability.”

Guerrero said students notified school administrators in advance and followed safety procedures. Administrators neither endorsed nor opposed the protest, she said, but were made aware of the walkout.

“They can’t really support or go against it,” Guerrero said. “But we made sure to take all the proper safety procedures.”

Students gathered on the sidewalk outside the school, along Glen Cove Avenue, emphasizing that they were on public property and not blocking traffic or nearby businesses. Throughout the demonstration, passing cars honked in support, while others shouted opposition, including calls to “back the blue.”

Students chanted slogans such as “One struggle, one fight, due process, human rights” and “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”

Guerrero said the goal of the protest was not disruption, but civic engagement.

“As students, we have a civic duty to use our education for good,” she said. “Using our voices to promote change is crucial to the functioning democracy we want to live in as we begin our adult journeys.”

Senior Lila Frame said the walkout was also meant to challenge perceptions of teenage political activism.

“As high school students, we are the future of this country, and it is important that we exercise our First Amendment rights,” Frame said. “We organized the protest to advocate for community members who are unable to advocate for themselves.”

Frame added that living in a relatively affluent area can create distance from immigration issues, but said ICE’s actions affect all Americans.

“Living in an area of privilege often leads to the assumption that if something doesn’t directly affect you, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “As U.S. citizens, we are all affected by the unjust behavior of ICE, whether through media exposure or personal experience.”

Guerrero said other local schools expressed interest in participating, and she hoped the demonstration would encourage students to remain engaged.

“Ice agents, take accountability,” she said. “This is not okay. Use your voice. Stand up for what you believe in.”