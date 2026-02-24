Students collaborate with Arnold Drucker to mark Valentine’s Day with seniors

For the fourth annual “From Your Heart to Our Seniors” project, students of all ages from District 16 schools collaborated with Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker (D–Plainview) to help hundreds of local seniors celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Students from Plainview’s Stratford Road Elementary School, the Judy Jacobs Parkway Elementary School, and Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School used their artistic talents to create hundreds of festive Valentine’s Day cards to share with seniors on the holiday.

The cards were sent to Drucker, who gave them out during Valentine’s Day breakfasts at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Senior Citizens Club, Atria Plainview, and Orchard Estate of Woodbury.

“Love was certainly in the air this Valentine’s Day, and it’s all thanks to the small army of crafty Cupids from local schools who put so much care and creativity into the cards they made,” Drucker said. “The seniors were extremely thankful, and it was wonderful to see how something so simple brought so much joy to so many people.”