Just Salad opens newest location in Massapequa Park

Just Salad is continuing its Long Island expansion after opening its newest location in Massapequa Park.

The new eatery, located at 4962 Merrick Road, Unit B, joins several other stores that have opened in the region over the past few years. Just Salad also has its footprint in Commack, East Meadow, Hauppauge, Huntington Station, Oceanside, Plainview, Port Washington and Westbury.

The fast casual eatery has a large menu featuring salads, market plates, warm bowls, wraps and smoothies. The least expensive salad and warm bowl are $11.99, while the least expensive market plate option starts at $12.99.

Just Salad was founded in 2006 and has expanded to over 90 locations in seven states. The eatery prides itself on sustainability and healthy eating, offering its customers two programs to do their part for the environment.

The MyBowl program allows customers to purchase their “MyBowl” along with their salad. The reusable bowl is for the customer to keep and bring back for future visits. Those who bring their own reusable bowl get a free topping with every salad ordered.

Just Salad launched its second program, the BringBack program, in 2021. This program allows customers who order in the Just Salad app to select the BringBack option and eat in a green returnable bowl. It is only available at select locations, with Oceanside being the only Long Island store participating.

In June 2020, Just Salad became the first U.S. chain restaurant to carbon-label its menu. It also has B Corp Certification, which is awarded to restaurants that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.