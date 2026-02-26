Seaford School District presents 2.26% tax levy for proposed 2026-2027 budget

The Seaford School District is proposing a 2026-2027 budget with a 2.26% tax levy.

But the district did not share its proposed total budget for the 2026-2027 school year with school officials saying the spending plan total will be presented at a later meeting. The district is operating with an $85.1 million budget for the current school year.

The Seaford Board of Education held its first of several budget meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 25, where Rhonda Meserole, the district’s assistant superintendent for business and operations, said the tax levy will be equal to the tax levy limit.

The district is proposing a 2.264% tax levy, which is the same as its allowable tax cap, Meserole said. The allowable tax cap percentage is the second-lowest figure over the past eight years, she said.

For the 2025-2026 budget, the district has a 2.49% tax levy with a 2.68% allowable tax cap.

“Even with the second-lowest tax levy cap, we still are able to plan for some pretty great projects,” Mererole said.

The district plans to upgrade bathrooms and gym windows in its middle school and to build an egress for an outside learning space at its high school, Meserole said.

Meserole said that goals for the budget include establishing a balanced budget within tax cap limits, using reserves to minimize borrowing, managing risks and continuing programs.

The board of education will hold two additional budget meetings in March before approving the proposed budget in April. Community members will vote on the budget on Tuesday, May 19.