North Hempstead officials sworn in as Republicans retain town board control

Newly elected and reelected officials in the Town of North Hempstead were sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 7, during an inauguration ceremony at the Clubhouse at Harbor Links, as Republicans retained control of the Town Board.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town Clerk Ragini Srivastava, Council Member Robert Troiano Jr. of District 1 and Council Member Dennis Walsh of District 3 were all inaugurated following reelection victories in November. Council Member Yaron Levy of District 5 was sworn in for his first term.

“As we look ahead to the coming year, we do so at a historic moment – America 250, the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding,” DeSena said at the ceremony. “It’s a sign to remember that our democracy wasn’t formed in foreign lands and distant capitals, but here, in towns just like ours, where everyday people came together to speak out against injustice, to speak their minds, solve problems, and build a better future.”

The ceremony was attended by local and county officials, including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Clerk Maureen O’Connell and New York State First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George.

DeSena, a Republican, won reelection with 56% of the vote, defeating Democrat Dave Kerpen.

First elected supervisor in 2021, she said during the vote count that her lead reflected confidence in her administration’s work on town projects.

DeSena is a former attorney who worked as an enforcement lawyer for the Securities and Exchange Commission and in insurance litigation. She has also held leadership roles with local nonprofit and civic organizations.

“My father always said, ‘You can never say thank you enough,'” DeSena said. “So again, thank you all for being here, allowing me to serve you. Yes, today is a great day, but tomorrow looks even better.”

Republicans maintained their majority on the board with a strong showing in District 5, where Levy defeated Democrat Liza Chafiian with 72% of the vote.

Levy replaces Republican David Adhami, who did not seek reelection. District 5 includes parts of North New Hyde Park, Garden City Park, Floral Park and several Great Neck-area villages.

Levy is an ordained rabbi and civic leader who has served as president of the Harbor Hills Civic Association. He has said his priorities include supporting tax-cut budgets, opposing hate and prejudice, advocating for residents and improving roads, downtown areas and parks.

In District 1, Democratic incumbent Troiano defeated Republican John E. DiFrisco with 59% of the vote. Troiano represents Carle Place, New Cassel, Old Westbury and Westbury. He previously served on the Town Council from 2004 to 2010, in the Nassau County Legislature from 2011 to 2014, and returned to the council in 2021. His background includes roles in business, education and municipal administration. He is the president of the Westbury school board.

Walsh won another term in District 3 with 60% of the vote over Democrat Lisa A. McArdle. He represents Garden City Park, the villages of Mineola, Williston Park and New Hyde Park, and unincorporated New Hyde Park.

Walsh is a retired New York City police officer and small business owner who previously served on the Mineola Village Board. He is active in several community and charitable organizations.

Srivastava, a Republican, was reelected town clerk with 52% of the vote, continuing her tenure overseeing town records and administration. Srivastava has been active in women’s advocacy and support for domestic abuse survivors and has championed initiatives to assist small businesses and economic recovery. She has also served on the Nassau County Comptroller’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Council.

The inauguration marked the official start of a new term for North Hempstead’s elected leaders following the November elections.