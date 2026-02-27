Levittown man pleads guilty for 2025 DWI Crash that killed motorcyclist in North Bellmore

A Levittown man pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 25, to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges for an October 2025 DWI crash on North Jerusalem Avenue in North Bellmore that killed a 63-year-old motorcyclist, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

Patrick Thompson pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se. He is expected to be sentenced to six to 18 years in prison on April 2.

“Patrick Thompson was more than two times the legal limit for alcohol when he crashed into Daniel Bliss’ motorcycle. Instead of taking responsibility, this defendant fled, leaving Daniel to die in the street, and was found by K-9 officers cowering behind trees in a sump nearly a half mile away,” said DA Donnelly. “He may have run, but he could not hide from prosecution, and with today’s guilty plea, my office is taking another dangerous driver off our roads to prevent further senseless tragedies like this one. Our thoughts are with Daniel’s family and friends as we see this case through to sentencing.”

On October 26, 2025, Thompson was driving west on North Jerusalem Avenue near the intersection of Sherman Avenue in North Bellmore and attempted to make a left turn into a convenience store parking lot as 63-year-old Daniel Bliss was driving his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound, Donnelly said.

Thompson hit Bliss’ motorcycle nearly head-on, throwing Bliss to the ground, who suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA said.

After the crash, Thompson exited the car, looked at Bliss and fled the scene on foot, Donnelly said.

Officers found Thompson more than an hour later and nearly a half mile from the crash scene, hiding in a tree-filled sump, Donnelly said.

Thompson displayed several signs of intoxication and a blood sample revealed his blood alcohol content was .18% approximately three hours after the crash, Donnelly said.

The legal limit is 0.08%. in New York.