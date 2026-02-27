Variety Child Learning Center names new principal of Syosset campus

Variety Child Learning Center, a nonprofit organization that provides specialized educational services to children and their families, announced the appointment of Cynthia Seiden as the new principal of its Syosset campus.

Seiden, a resident of West Hempstead, brings more than 25 years of experience in special education across public and private school settings, serving both in the classroom and in administrative leadership roles.

Most recently, she served as principal and education director at Birch Family Services’ Soundview Early Childhood Center in the Bronx.

She began her career as a special education teacher in both private and public schools, including the Huntington Central School District. From the classroom, Seiden advanced into the role of assistant principal, a transition that provided a strong foundation for her subsequent work as a school principal and educational director.

“Cynthia brings a child-centered, holistic approach to leading impactful special education programs, curriculum, and related services,” Janet Koch, Variety’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her to Variety. I am confident that her dedication to specialized education and her focus on supporting the emotional well-being of children will further strengthen our shared values and our commitment to delivering compassionate, effective services to the children and families we serve.”

Variety provides development, education and inclusion of children who require specialized services, with programs at four Long Island preschool-based locations, as well as in the home and community. The comprehensive range of programs and services also addresses the therapeutic and social-emotional needs of children with and without disabilities.

Programs include early intervention, and preschool and universal pre-K, with evaluations offered for supportive services and therapies, childcare, and family support. The programs are led by special education teachers, social workers, psychologists, and speech, physical and occupational therapists.