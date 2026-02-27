Town council member’s brother confirmed as planning commissioner

Hempstead Town Council Members approved the hiring of Vincent Muscarella as full-time commissioner for the town’s planning and economic development department at its Feb. 24 meeting.

Muscarella is the brother of Michael Muscarella, Hempstead’s 2nd District council member, said Brian Devine, the town’s communications director.

. Michael Muscarella abstained from voting on the resolution to approve Vincent Muscarella’s hiring.

Town Supervisor John Ferretti said Vincent Muscarella has been the acting commissioner for about a year.

The department’s former commissioner, John Rottkamp, was paid $166,100 annually, according to a document on the town website,

“We believe that Mr. Muscarella is exceedingly qualified for the position and doing a fantastic job,” Ferretti said.

A resident at the meeting asked the board why promotions from within were not considered, noting that two deputy commissioners, Gregory Blower and Matthew Hirsch, were not considered.

The town confirmed that it held no other official interviews.

Efforts to reach either Muscarella were unavailing.

Devine said that Vincent Muscarella’s relation to the town councilman had nothing to do with his appointment, noting that Michael Muscarella abstained from voting on the resolution.

“Vin Muscarella has a wealth of government experience, including tenure in the New York State Assembly, Nassau County Legislature (where he chaired the public works committee), work as a real estate, land use and zoning attorney for 40 years, as well as a district court judge to boot,” Devine said. “The town and our residents are lucky to have him.”

Board members passed a resolution implementing a pet registry, which they’ve said will curb “backyard breeding,” or unregulated pet reproduction for private sale.

The resolution was considered at the Feb. 10 meeting, but the board deferred it to add language allowing the Hempstead Department of Buildings to assist in enforcement.

The board also passed a resolution waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs.

The town board passed a resolution regarding a real property tax exemption for surviving spouses of police officers killed in the line of duty. The law, pursuant to the New York Real Property Tax Law, was passed this year.