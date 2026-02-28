From driveway dreams to 1,000 Points: Ryan Leary joins elite family company

Long before the packed gyms and playoff crowds, Ryan Leary’s basketball journey began in a driveway, chasing shots alongside his sisters and learning the game from family.

Years later, that foundation led the Carle Place senior to the 1,000-point milestone and a place in Long Island basketball history.

The versatile guard/forward joined his mother Karin and three sisters, Erin, Amanda and Caitlin in the 1,000-point club, etching his name into Long Island basketball history forever.

“I grew up watching my sisters play and all scored 1,000 points, so I wanted to do that too,” Leary said. “We spent summers working out together with the same goal of getting to the collegiate level and being the best we could be. Our mom was always pushing us and giving tips, even in the backyard. They played a huge role in my career.”

Karin (Byrnes) Leary accomplished this feat at Baldwin High School, while her four kids reached the heights she set at Carle Place. Even though Leary never brought it up, he felt the pressure of reaching the milestone.

“It was great,” Leary said when describing the emotions he felt at reaching this accomplishment. “I never told them, but I didn’t want to let them down. I felt obligated to do it, and I’m blessed I was able to. We all talk about how different our experiences were, but how we ended up at the same spot.”

This achievement will always mean a little more to the Leary family, but the Pace commit has reached new heights in his senior season. He’s Nassau County’s leading scorer, averaging 29.9 points per game, reaching 40 points twice and notching at least 23 points in every game this season. In the offseason, he unleashed a new weapon in his arsenal.

“Getting to my mid-range spots,” Leary said. “I emphasized that this summer. I’m 6-4 and bigger than most kids, so I can shoot over them. Once defenders step out on my three, I operate best in the mid-range. I also added muscle to get to the line and tried to score at all three levels. My teammates help by getting me the ball in good spots.”

He carried his team to the No. 1 seed in Class B, as the Frogs finished with a 14-6 overall record. On Friday, he led his team in scoring, pouring in 28 points, dishing out three assists and grabbing 15 rebounds in the team’s 56-39 win over No. 4 Oyster Bay in the first round of the playoffs.

“He helps us win, and it’s fun to coach him,” said Carle Place head coach John Cantwell. “He’s become my second son and essentially a second coach who can run practices. Overall, it’s enjoyable and a major benefit.”

Cantwell, who became good friends with the Learys, joked around and acted as if they didn’t have a son with the three sisters dominating for the girls’ team. When he finally could coach Leary, he saw the potential from the jump.

“The first time I saw Ryan play was at a J.V. tryout,” Cantwell said. “I knew a little about him, but not much. I’m close with the Leary family and joked that I didn’t even know they had a boy since it was always the three girls. I watched him in a CYO game when he was younger, but eighth-grade J.V. was the first real time I saw him. I couldn’t bring eighth-graders up then, but I brought him up for the playoffs, where he scored about 8 points across 2 games. I saw his ability and potential immediately, and I’m not surprised by what he’s doing now.”

During his time at the varsity level, Leary has been to the county championship every season, winning two. The first came in his eighth-grade season, and he won his second as a junior, playing a huge part in the team’s success.

The offensive numbers are what jump off the page when you look at Leary’s skillset, but it’s the parts of his game that you don’t get to see that make him special and separate him from the rest.

“Defense and leadership,” Leary said. “My length and IQ help me get steals and disrupt plays. As a five-year player, I also try to pass down leadership and knowledge to younger guys so something of me stays after I graduate. I was a captain as a freshman, but I wasn’t vocal yet. Each year, I got more comfortable with the system and expectations. I like leading by example, but my coach pushes me to be more vocal. I’ve grown as both a leader and a person because of the sport and my coach.”

Leary made sure to credit two of his teammates: all-county center Mario D’Alessandro and all-conference guard Caden Saccone.

” I got an all-county big and an all-county point guard,” Leary said. “Thankfully, they’re good and they’re able to get me the ball in open space. If I feel like I can’t get a bucket, I feel comfortable with [Saccone] getting one too. And if he’s not going to be able to get a bucket, I feel like [D’Alessandro] will be able to score too. So, I feel like we we’re a three-headed monster.”

As Leary’s high school basketball career winds down in the fourth quarter, he took some time to reflect on his journey and leave his freshman self with advice he wishes he had when he arrived to varsity.

“[I would’ve told myself,] stick with it,” Leary said. “There were hard moments and my coach was tough on me, but I’m grateful now. Don’t let criticism affect your game and trust that offseason work shows up in big moments.”

Cantwell and Leary had a special bond that they’ll cherish forever, as their player-to-coach relationship comes to an end over the next couple of weeks.

“He’s a great kid and I wish him the best,” Cantwell said. “I train him in speed and agility during the summer with elite athletes, so we’ve built a strong relationship. He has a great sense of humor and will be missed, not just for basketball but for his demeanor, humility, and leadership.”