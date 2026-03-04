Unlock the Power of AI for Your Business at the Schneps Connects March Breakfast 

Schneps Connects continues its 2026 networking breakfast series on Thursday, March 26, from 8 -10 a.m. at The Mansion at Oyster Bay. Tickets are available at SchnepsConnects.com. The breakfasts bring together top executives, entrepreneurs, and local leaders, creating an opportunity for connections, discussions, and insights.

The morning will feature an intimate group of executives for meaningful networking, followed by a discussion with Paul Trapani,Co-founder of PassTech Development and Gus Spathis, Founder of Xogito.

Trapani and Spathis will discuss “How to Leverage AI for Your Business.” Spathis draws on 30+ years as technologist building internet and data-driven platforms and Trapani has over 25 years of experience in software design and development including being the President of LISTnet (Long Island Software & Technology Network) and Adjunct professor at NYIT.

They will explore what business leaders must decide now about artificial intelligence. From ROI and governance to talent and competitive positioning, this candid discussion will focus on practical insights – not hype – and what executives should prioritize in the next 12–24 months.

Club members enjoy these breakfasts along with a range of exclusive benefits. In addition to networking and personal introductions, members gain significant visibility through Schneps Media channels.

“These intimate gatherings foster meaningful connections among business leaders from a wide range of industries,” said Elizabeth Schneps Aloni of Schneps Media. “The insights gained through these small-format conversations provide actionable ideas that leaders can immediately apply to their businesses.”

For more information about Schneps Connects Club membership, please contact Elizabeth Schneps Aloni at EAloni@SchnepsMedia.com.

