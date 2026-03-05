Massapequa Chamber of Commerce honors three firefighters for their service at annual ceremony

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce held its annual Volunteer Firefighters of the Year Awards ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 26, honoring three service members for their dedication to the community.

Awards were given to ex-Captain and department Chaplain Ben Diventi and firefighter John Gennardo of the Massapequa Fire Department, as well as fire-medic Stephanie Seltzer of the North Massapequa Fire Department.

“Each honoree was recognized for their commitment, bravery, and continued service in protecting the residents of the Massapequas,” Robin Hepworth, the president of the chamber, said in a statement.

The North Massapequa Fire Department hosted the event at their firehouse, which also served as the chamber’s monthly meeting. The chamber said it thanked the North Massapequa Fire Department for its hospitality, as well as the community organizations and sponsors for the event.

The chamber also honors police officers and veterans throughout the year with annual ceremonies.