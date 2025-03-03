Massapequa firefighters honored at chamber event

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce has honored four volunteer firefighters for their service to the community.

Fire Medic David Lee (Rescue Company 3) and Firefighter Eric Devine (Ladder Company 6) from the Massapequa Fire Department, along with Ex-Chief Mark Frascella (Engine Company 3) and Ex-Captain Jack Smalley (Ladder Company 1) of the North Massapequa Fire Department were honored at the Annual Volunteer Firefighters of the Year Awards Ceremony. The chamber said the firefighters were recommended by their departments for demonstrating outstanding service. The honorees received flag award plaques as part of the ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Massapequa Fire Department on Thursday, Feb. 27. The chamber said that the award ceremony also served as its monthly membership meeting.

“Their dedication and service to our community are truly commendable, and we thank them for their bravery and commitment,” Massapequa Chamber of Commerce President Robin Hepworth said.

Efforts to reach the Massapequa Fire Department and North Massapequa Fire Department for comment were unavailing.