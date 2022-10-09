2 Shot Outside Zeldin’s Shirley Home

Two people were shot Sunday outside the Shirley home of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican gubernatorial candidate trying to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to police and the congressman’s campaign.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct offices responded to the shooting that injured two people outside of Zeldin‘s home on Saint George Drive West at 2:20 p.m., officials said. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The congressman’s 16-year-old daughters Mikayla and Arianna were at home doing homework at the time while Zeldin and his wife Diana had just left the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park, the congressman said.

“After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911,” Zeldon said.. “They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them. The two individuals who were shot were laying down under my front porch and the bushes in front of our porch.”

Sources say the victims have no connection to the Zeldin family, but the nature of the events that led up to the shooting remain under investigation. The victims identifies were not immediately released.

“Law enforcement is currently at our house,” Zeldin said. “My entire family is at home working with the investigators and providing the security footage from our home cameras. My daughters are shaken, but OK. Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door. My family is grateful to all who have reached out and we will provide another update when we can.”

Seventh Squad detectives are continuing the investigation.

The incident comes after a man tried to stab Zeldin with a plastic keychain during a campaign speech in upstate New York over the summer.