New York State Attorney General Sues Nassau County Over Transgender Athlete Ban

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signs a bill banning transgender athletes from women’s competitions into law. Within hours, he was sued by New York State Attorney General Letitia James for this.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed several lawsuits against Nassau County for banning transgender athletes from certain competitions on Monday.

It’s the latest development in a longstanding feud between James and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman on this particular issue. Blakeman first signed an executive order in February banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports in the county, and was subsequently sued by James then.

Additionally, Long Island Roller Rebels, a women’s roller derby league, sued Blakeman, claiming he violated New York civil rights laws. New York State Judge Francis Ricigliano ruled in favor of Roller Rebels, and struck down Blakeman’s executive order, writing there was “no corresponding legislative enactment” giving him the authority to make the order.

But the saga didn’t end there. Intent on making this the law of the land, Blakeman was joined by several Republican legislators in early June to introduce the same initiative – this time, legislatively, instead of executively.

The vote passed 12-5, with two Democratic legislators not present for the vote, and was officially signed into law by Blakeman on July 15.

“We’ve heard from a lot of people who have a different point of view,” Blakeman told reporters Monday. “And that’s fair, we can agree to disagree. For us, it’s a matter of common sense. It’s a matter of fairness, and it’s a matter of integrity. It’s interesting that probably the most famous transgender person in the world, Caitlyn Jenner was here with us, stood with us. She competed as a biological male, to the greatest extent of athletic competition. At one point, when she competed as a biological male, some people considered her the best athlete in the world. She stood here with us and said, ‘You’re doing the right thing.’ This isn’t about transgender rights. It’s about fairness to women.”

Blakeman was joined in support of the bill by Legislators Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence) and Samantha Goetz (R-Locust Valley).

“When someone who is a biological male comes in competes against these people, these girls, those biological males have a totally unfair advantage,” Kopel said. “They’re larger, they’re faster, and they’ve got more muscles. This is something that doesn’t work.”

James announced her lawsuit shortly after Blakeman signed the bill.

“With this law, Nassau County is once again attempting to exclude transgender girls and women from participating in sporting events while claiming to support fairness,” James said. “NYCLU and the Long Island Roller Rebels won their first lawsuit and County Executive Blakeman’s transphobic executive order was struck down because it was blatantly illegal. Now this discriminatory law must be as well. Here in New York, every person has the right to be exactly who they are free from discrimination, and my office will always protect that right.”

Several of Blakeman’s more local opponents expressed support for James’s lawsuit as well.

“With his actions, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and his right-wing legislative sycophants are endangering the well-being of some of the most vulnerable of our fellow citizens,” Assemblyman Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) said. “If these people won’t stick up for human rights, what good are they?”

Under the New York State Constitution and Municipal Home Rule law, counties and municipalities cannot enact or enforce laws that conflict with state laws, and if a court finds the bill in violation of any of New York’s civil rights laws, it could be overturned just like Blakeman’s executive order was.

“Bruce Blakeman’s blatantly illegal trans ban on public county property exposes his disregard for taxpayers and the rule of law,” said Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove). “Instead of addressing real issues like the unfair assessment system, crippling taxes and fees, and crumbling infrastructure, he chooses divisive and unlawful measures to distract from his inability to solve pressing problems and improve our lives.”