Entertainment

Outdoor Concerts In Nassau County For August 2024

By Shohom Chakraborty Posted on
August

Summer is not over yet! Here are remaining outdoor concerts in Nassau County for August.

Nassau County

Lakeside Theatre Concert Series (Eisenhower Park, Field 6)

  • Living Colour (Rock) – Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m.
  • Senior Afternoon Concert (Vinnie Medugno & The Chiclettes) – Aug. 12, 5 p.m.
  • Red Red Wine Tour (UB40) – Aug. 15, 7 p.m.
  • Zac Brown Tribute Band – Aug. 16, 7 p.m.
  • Doo Wop Show (Manhattan Skyline, Stan Zizka & The Del Satins, Larry Chance’s Earls) – Aug. 17, 7 p.m.
  • Pakistani American Night – Aug. 18, 4 p.m.
  • Ukrainian American Night – Aug. 19, 7 p.m.
  • Let’s Sing Taylor – Taylor Swift Experience – Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
  • Don Felder (Former lead guitarist of The Eagles) – Aug. 24, 7 p.m.
  • That Motown Band – Aug. 30, 7 p.m.
  • The Purple Experience (Prince Tribute) – Sept. 1, 7 p.m.
  • Turkish American Night – Sept. 8, 5 p.m.
  • World Renowned Puerto Rican Salsa Orchestra – Sept. 14, 7 p.m.
  • Legendary House – Sept. 20, 7 p.m.
  • Latino American Night – Sept. 29, 2 p.m.

Friday Night Promenades (Seventh St., Garden City, Fridays, 6 p.m.)

  • Nashville Night (CC and The Boys) – Aug. 18
  • Aloha Luau (Latham Road) – Sept. 1
  • The BIG Pineapple Circus (PJ Mack Attack) – Sept. 15

Town of Hempstead Neighborhood Concert Series (Town Park at Point Lookout, All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

  • 45RPM – Aug. 13
  • NEW WAVE : RESURRECTED (80’s Pop) – Aug. 14
  • Krush (Rock) – Aug. 15
  • “Feel the Love Tonight” (Elton John Tribute) 

Valley Stream’s Summer Concert Series (Village Bandshell, Valley Stream, All concerts start at 8 p.m.)

  • 50’s Night – Aug. 10. Rain Date: Aug. 15
  • Decadia (80’s, 90’s, 2000’s Tribute) – Aug. 19. Rain Date: Aug. 22
  • Tribe (Energetic Classic Rock) – Aug. 24. Rain Date: Aug. 29
  • The Gentlemen of Soul (Jazz/Soul) – Aug. 31. Rain Date: Sept. 7
  • Vinyl Revival (Upbeat Cover Band) – Sept. 9. Rain Date: Sept. 12

The Bandshell at Jones Beach State Park (Jones Beach, Field 4, All concerts start at 8 p.m.)

  • Dedric & the Blowfish (Hootie and the Blowfish Tribute) – Aug. 2
  • Sons of Skynyrd (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute) – Aug. 3
  • JB Anniversary Centennial Celebration – Aug. 4
  • Movie Night – Aug. 5
  • School Night (Rock N Roll U) – Aug. 6
  • Line Dancing – Aug. 7
  • Mark Newman Band and Blue-Velvo – Aug. 8
  • Appetite for Destruction (Guns and Roses) – Aug. 9
  • Bowie Station (David Bowie) – Aug. 10
  • Latin Night – Aug. 11
  • Movie Night – Aug. 12
  • School Night (School of Rock) – Aug. 13
  • Line Dancing – Aug. 14
  • Magnetic Vine Presents Ape Theory – Aug. 15
  • Last Exit (Pearl Jam Tribute) – Aug. 16
  • Radio Flashback (70/80’s Rock) – Aug. 17
  • DJ Hector Garcia – Aug. 18
  • Movie Night – Aug. 19
  • School Night (Musicology) – Aug. 20
  • Line Dancing – Aug. 21
  • Equilibrium Presents Dysfunktone and Horizon Wireless – Aug. 22
  • The Almost Brothers (Allman Brothers Tribute) – Aug. 23
  • Who’s Next (The Who Tribute) – Aug. 24
  • Latin Night – Aug. 25
  • Movie Night – Aug. 26
  • Music for Everyone presents Mayhem LI – Aug. 27
  • Line Dancing – Aug. 28
  • Glenn Strange – Aug. 29
  • Half Step (Grateful Dead Tribute) – Aug. 30
  • Barometer Soup (Jimmy Buffet Tribute) – Aug. 31 ​​

Town of Oyster Bay Music Under the Stars 

  • Country Fest (Toby Keith and Luke Bryan Tribute) at John. J Burns Town Park, Massapequa – Aug. 10, 6 p.m. 

The City of Long Beach’s 2024 Summer Concert Series on the Beach  (All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

  • Shattered (Rolling Stones Tribute Band) at Grand Boulevard Beach – Aug. 14
  • Latino Night (Tito Puente Jr.) at Edwards Boulevard Beach – Aug. 21
  • Foreign Journey Tribute Band at Lincoln Boulevard Beach – Aug. 28

Town of North Hempstead Summer Concert Series (All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

  • Cold Spring Harbor (Billy Joel Tribute Band) – Aug. 13
  • 45RPM at Clinton G. Martin Park – Aug. 14
  • The Hambones at Clark Botanic Garden – Aug. 15
  • Face to Face (Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute Band) at Manorhaven Beach Park – Aug. 18
  • Who’s Next (The Who Tribute Band) at North Hempstead Beach Park – Thursday, Aug. 22
  • South Bound LI (Country/Classic Rock) at North Hempstead Beach Park – Aug. 23

Westbury Arts Summer Concert Series (Piazza Ernesto Strada, Post Ave. and Maple Ave., Westbury, All concerts start at 7 p.m.)

  • Soul Purpose (Soul/Jazz) – Aug. 11
  • X-Session (Dance Pop) – Aug. 18
  • Sabori (Salsa and Latin Jazz) – Aug. 25
  • Nonstop to Cairo (Funk/Hip Hop) – Sept. 1
