Floral Park’s Tania Lawes named ‘Businessperson of the Year’

Tania Lawes was the Floral Park Chamber of Commerce’s Business Person of the Year. (Photo courtesy of Floral Park Chamber of Commerce)

The Floral Park Chamber acknowledged Tania Lawes as their 2024 Businessperson of the Year.

Lawes is the director of External Affairs and Community Engagement for the New York Islanders, and has worked closely with the chamber and its members for years, supporting the Christmas Tree Lighting event and Street Fair and much more.

On Oct. 25, members of the board joined Lawes and her colleagues at the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce breakfast at Crest Hollow Country Club to celebrate.

“We’re thrilled to have Tania working with us and look forward to further collaboration with our neighbors at UBS Arena to come,” the chamber said in a press release.