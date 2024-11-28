This Thanksgiving, these food pantries are giving back

This Thanksgiving, individuals and organizations are working with food pantries to make sure all Long Islanders can celebrate the holiday the way they deserve.

Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for what you have — and the best way to do that is by giving back to others. In the spirit of the season, individuals and organizations across Long Island have donated to food pantries and hosted donation drives.

Citizens 4 Humanity’s “Nourish Our Neighbors”

Citizens 4 Humanity is about the East End coming together to help each other in times of need. Their annual mission, “Nourish Our Neighbors,” aims to give people a holiday experience they wouldn’t otherwise have.

Chef Marco Barilla has been feeding the East End for 12 years. Barilla co-founded Citizens 4 Humanity to try and make sure no family goes hungry.

“Because we have been given much, we too must give,” Barilla said on Citizens 4 Humanity’s website. “We do more than just provide food, we inspire hope through our charity and love. Our efforts make miracles for others that usually come at the time they need it the most.”

The organization is collecting donations for their “Nourish Our Neighbors” initiative. Donations will go toward purchasing food, and directly impacts how many families they are able to feed. Donate here.

Long Island Cares

Long Island Cares is responsible for dozens of food pantries and is one of the leading charities combating hunger and food insecurity across the island. The organization is hosting numerous Thanksgiving meal giveaways across Nassau and Suffolk counties this year.

Rallye Motor Company donated $6,600 — or 1.5 tons of non-perishable Thanksgiving dinners — to Bethany Food Pantry in Westbury to help their mission of feeding families during the holiday and beyond. The luxury automobile company presented its donation to Long Island Cares President and CEO Paule Pachter and Douny Pierre of Bethany Food Pantry.

Visit Long Island Cares’ website to find a Thanksgiving meal location near you.

Island Harvest

Island Harvest Food Bank, among the leading contributor to food pantries on Long Island, aims to end hunger and reduce food waste. They support local food pantries and nonprofits, and also directly help children, families, veterans and seniors who come to Island Harvest for help. The charity provides meals for people throughout the year, and hosts special Thanksgiving initiatives.

NICE Bus donated more than $14,500 in food, turkeys and cash to Island Harvest in support of their mission. The Nassau County bus company held a three-week campaign encouraging people to donate canned and dried goods, and also supplemented those efforts by donating 215 turkeys. NICE Bus employees and their families personally donated $4,500 in cash.

The proceeds aided the 16th annual Bethpage Turkey Drive, hosted by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. The drive helps Island Harvest with their mission of relieving hunger, especially during the holidays.

To donate to Island Harvest, visit their website.

Lakeview Turkey Drive

Chris Tucker took it upon himself to collect and donate turkeys to his neighbors in Lakeview last year. And after seeing the impact it had on the more than 30 individuals, couples and families who were empowered to celebrate the holiday the way they deserve, he decided to make it an annual tradition.

This year’s second annual Turkey Drive was another hit. Tucker teamed up with others, including longtime friend and collaborator Michael Walker and the Power of Prayer Evangelical Ministries Church, where his wife Latesha Tucker is a reverend, to get the word out and collect turkeys and monetary donations from neighbors. Then, on Nov. 24 at Harold Walker Memorial Park, they gave it all away, no questions asked.

The event was filled with music, food and fun — the Turkey Drive feels more like a family reunion than a donation event. Once again, Tucker’s efforts fed more than 30 families — because no one should have to go hungry on Thanksgiving.

Oceanside Turkey Shoot

The Turkey Shoot has been a yearly Oceanside tradition for decades. Students join Oceanside Community Service to collect Thanksgiving food items — turkey, pasta, cranberry sauce, you name it — and deliver them to houses around the neighborhood for free.

Students of all ages, from elementary school to high school, played a role in putting together the food drive. They collaborated with teachers, administrators, the PTA, Oceanside Library and other community organizations, all for the benefit of people they may not know.

The food donations were wrapped neatly in baskets, and then delivered to the homes of anonymous neighbors in need. This year, students put together nearly 100 baskets of food for people in Oceanside who are struggling with food insecurity.

The NEST

Among the food pantries with vital Thanksgiving initiatives is The NEST, which helps alleviate hunger and food insecurity in Nassau Community College students, employees and their families. The Baldwin and Roosevelt Public Libraries and the Hempstead Fire Department joined together to host a Thanksgiving food drive in support of The NEST.

The libraries and fire department encouraged people to donate fruits and vegetables, canned items and dry goods. The Nest is also supported by food pantries Long Island Cares and Island Harvest.

To donate to The Nest, visit their website.

These individuals and food pantries alike remind others that the best way to give thanks this Thanksgiving is to give back to others.

