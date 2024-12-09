Quantcast
Real Estate
Port Washington

Luxury homes in Port Washington sell for top dollar

Recently sold

Three exceptional homes in Port Washington have recently sold, reflecting the area’s strong housing market and demand for quality residences. These properties, with a range of features and styles, highlight the unique appeal of this Long Island community.

12 Lynn Road in Port Washington
12 Lynn Road in Port Washington

The first standout is 12 Lynn Rd., a newly constructed Colonial that sold for $2.2 million on Dec. 6. Completed in 2023, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom home offers modern living at its finest. The house boasts cutting-edge technology, including two Tesla Powerwalls, solar panels and radiant heat in most bathrooms. The spacious interior features open-concept living areas, a legal basement with recreation space and a full bath and a two-car garage with 14-foot ceilings. The home’s exterior includes a newly landscaped rear yard with a stone wall, offering privacy and perfect for outdoor living. This property epitomizes high-end, eco-friendly living with attention to detail in every corner.

31 Summit Road in Port Washington
31 Summit Road in Port Washington

31 Summit Rd., a captivating five-bedroom, five-bathroom home, sold for $2.3 million on Dec. 5. Set on a manicured half-acre lot, the home impresses with its curb appeal, featuring a charming front porch and modern interior spaces. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with top-tier appliances, including Wolf and Bosch and opens to a large den with cathedral ceilings. The upper level features a luxurious primary suite with vaulted ceilings, a sitting room and two walk-in closets. The lower level offers a recreation room, full bath and laundry. This home includes a full-house generator, in-ground sprinklers and easy access to the town, schools and local beaches.

12 Hampton Road in Port Washington
12 Hampton Road in Port Washington

A Beacon Hill Tudor-style home at 12 Hampton Rd. closed for $1.81 million on Dec. 4. This four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence blends historic charm with modern luxury. Renovated in 2015, it features a large, professional-grade kitchen with luxury appliances, a wood-burning fireplace and restored stained-glass windows. The property also offers energy-efficient mechanical systems, a heated two-car garage and beautifully landscaped grounds with native plants that are easy to maintain. Located on a quiet, mid-block street, the home provides beach rights and kayak storage, adding to its appeal.

These homes reflect the variety of high-end options available in Port Washington, each offering a unique blend of luxury, comfort and convenience in this desirable community.

Compiled by Christy Hinko with details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.

