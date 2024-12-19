Roslyn High School celebrates marching band, volleyball team championships

Pictured Left to right: Coach Mark Steinmuller, Band Director Frank Mauriello, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Roslyn Board of Education President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy, and Superintendent Allison Brown.

Roslyn High School celebrated two major achievements Wednesday, recognizing the school’s Marching Bulldogs for their first-place win at the 2024 New York State Field Band Conference Championship and congratulating the Varsity Boys Volleyball Team for securing the Nassau County Division 2B Volleyball Championship.

The recognition ceremony, held in the school’s auditorium, drew a large crowd of students, parents, staff, and supporters. Band Director Frank Mauriello and Volleyball Coach Mark Steinmuller were on hand to celebrate their teams’ success.

Superintendent Allison Brown opened the event, followed by remarks from Roslyn Board of Education President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy, who also presented the students with certificates of recognition. Trustee Alison Gilbert of the Board of Education was also present.

Devin Sakaria, President of the Roslyn School Community Council, gave additional remarks.

The ceremony also featured several elected officials who offered congratulations and presented citations. Among those attending were Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, Legislator Samantha Goetz, State Senator Jack Martins, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena, and Town Councilman Ed Scott.

The Marching Bulldogs triumphed in the Small School Division 1 category at the state competition, while the volleyball team’s victory in the Nassau County Division 2B Championship capped a successful season for Roslyn athletics.