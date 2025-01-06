Shelter Rock second graders and kindergarteners share stories at the end of their writing and reading unit

Before the winter break, students in Mrs. Brady’s, Mrs. Mayo’s and Mrs. Parisi-Ellis’ classes at Shelter Rock Elementary School participated in a collaborative event to celebrate the completion of their reading and writing units.

The students spent time sharing the stories they had written with their classmates, showcasing their creativity and progress. The event not only allowed them to reflect on what they had learned but also provided an opportunity for collaboration across grade levels.

Second-grade students worked closely with their kindergarten buddies, reading stories to them and helping to foster a love for books and storytelling. This meaningful exchange gave students the chance to connect with one another, share their accomplishments and celebrate their hard work.