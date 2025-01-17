Floral Park-Bellerose School District to host $19 million bond referendum

The Floral Park-Bellerose School District will have a $19,694,340 bond referendum on Tuesday, Jan. 28 that would go toward enhancements to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at two school buildings.

Community members will be able to vote from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the John Lewis Childs School and the Floral Park-Bellerose School. The vote was approved by the district’s board of education in November.

The bond will go towards providing the two schools with upgrades to their HVAC systems and infrastructure replacements, according to the district. The district said the improvements will provide the schools with reliable temperature control while minimizing disruptions and unexpected expenses. The improvements also have the potential to help the schools reduce energy consumption by up to 20% – a saving of roughly $15,000 to $20,000, according to the district.

The district said the total cost of the project would be $28,567,940. They are asking members of the community for over two-thirds of the expected cost. The remaining $8,873,600 will come from the district’s reserve funds.

The Floral Park-Bellerose School and John Lewis Childs School are used as elementary schools in the district and have been used for roughly a century.

“This project represents our commitment to providing a safe, healthy and conducive learning environment for our students and staff,” said Interim Superintendent of Schools Lisa Ruiz in a press release in Nov. 2024.

If the bond is passed, community members are expected to pay an additional $66 each year, starting in 2028, according to the district.