Floral Park-Bellerose School District schedules community vote for bond project

Floral Park-Bellerose Elementary School heating system failure in 2018. A proposed bond vote in January will update the heating systems in the district. (Photos courtesy of Floral Park-Bellerose School District)

The Floral Park-Bellerose Board of Education has announced a bond referendum scheduled for Jan. 28 in which residents will vote on a proposed $19,694,340 bond to fund critical upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in the Floral Park-Bellerose School and John Lewis Childs School.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the decision to move forward with this community vote at its regular meeting on Nov. 7, emphasizing the importance of updating and improving school facilities for enhanced safety, energy efficiency and comfort. Due to strong financial planning and prudent management of district resources, the Board of Education is able to apply $8,873,600 in reserve funds toward the project’s total cost. This approach significantly reduces the amount needed to be raised through the bond itself, bringing the total project cost to $28,567,940, but limiting the bonded portion to $19,694,340.

“By strategically using reserve funds, the district minimizes the financial burden on taxpayers while still achieving the goal of upgrading critical school infrastructure,” according to a press release.

If approved, the bond will fund essential HVAC conversions of steam to hot water, air conditioning installations and other upgrades in both buildings, enabling a more modern and effective climate control system in classrooms, auditoriums and gymnasiums.

Additionally, the bond would enable the district to replace and upgrade its aging infrastructure, which has reached the end of its useful life. This investment aims to create a safer educational environment for students and staff while reducing the need for costly, ongoing repairs.

“This project represents our commitment to providing a safe, healthy and conducive learning environment for our students and staff,” Interim Superintendent of Schools Lisa Ruiz said. “This proposal also reinforces our Five-Year Strategic Plan promise of maximizing our resources through facilities improvements.”

For further information about the bond proposal, including project details and upcoming public presentations, visit fpbsd.org.