Farmingdale voters approve $14.4 million bond, reject 2nd proposition

Farmingdale School District voters passed one of two bond propositions that were decided on Tuesday, Jan. 6, approving a $22.5 million bond to finance school repairs with 52.5% of the vote – 1,202 to 1,089.

Proposition 2, a $55.85 million plan to improve the district’s Career and Technical Education and Fine and Performing Arts programs, received only 41.8% of the vote, losing 1,326 to 952.

State aid will pay for more than half of the total cost of the approved bonds, according to the district.

Assistant to the Superintendent for Business Michael Motisi said Farmingdale School District homeowners will be responsible for paying roughly an additional $21 per year through the bond’s 30-year life.

“We are excited to take this step into the future and provide our students with the best opportunities to reach their full potential,” Superintendent Paul Defendini said. “Just as we have made great strides in our physical education and sports programming with the creation of our sports complex, we are looking to move our CTE and Fine and Performing Arts programming to a higher level, offering greater opportunities for our students to follow their passions and career interests.”

Approval of the first proposition will allow roof repairs and replacements at all six school buildings in the district.

All existing roofs are original to the buildings, exceeding the 20-year expected lifespan of the roofing materials. The roofs are also out of warranty, making continued maintenance more expensive and difficult for the district.

The first proposition also called for upgrading the district’s electric infrastructure, ensuring future capacity for additional core curricular activities, and supporting ongoing technology upgrades and power requirements.

The bond in Proposition 2 was intended to replace aging and inadequate facilities with updated, modern spaces, according to the school district. It also included a new and repositioned high school health office and a new and expanded security vestibule and front entrance.

The district has provided information regarding the bond to the public since October on its website.

The district says that the projects are likely to commence during the 2025-26 school year and will be finished within 24 months.