Whether you like it or not, it’s officially tax season. If you’re not well-versed with the ins and outs of tax filing, chances are you need some help. So who’s the best accountant on Long Island?

Edward J. Behar was voted the best accountant/CPA on Long Island in last year’s Best of Long Island contest!

Edward J. Behar, CPA, is a distinguished accountant known for his expertise and commitment to financial excellence. With a wealth of experience, he provides top-notch accounting and CPA services, catering to the unique needs of businesses and individuals.

Edward’s proficiency covers the areas of tax planning, financial consulting, and auditing. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Edward ensures accuracy and compliance in financial matters. His personalized approach involves collaborating closely with clients to optimize their financial strategies and achieve their goals. As a trusted CPA, Edward J. Behar is recognized for his integrity, professionalism, and the invaluable guidance he provides in navigating the complex landscape of taxation and financial management.

Edward is office is at 150 Broadhollow Rd., Ste. PH12, Melville. He can be reached at (631) 470-7977 or through beharandcompany.com.

Check out past Best of Long Island winners!