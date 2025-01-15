You voted, they won: 5 top fitness businesses of LI

Here are the five best fitness businesses on Long Island.

To be named a Best of Long Island winner means being the top of your game — and that’s what these fitness professionals are all about.

Here are the top 5 fitness businesses on the Island!

BEST BOOT CAMP

Intelligent Fitness

Intelligent Fitness hosts an invigorating boot camp that redefines fitness goals and transforms bodies. Led by expert trainers, this dynamic workout program combines high-intensity interval training, strength exercises, and cardiovascular conditioning to deliver comprehensive fitness results. The boot camp’s structured routines challenge participants of all fitness levels, pushing them to surpass their limits and achieve peak performance.

With a focus on functional movements and proper form, Intelligent Fitness ensures safe and effective workouts that yield noticeable improvements in strength, endurance, and overall fitness. The supportive and motivating environment fosters camaraderie among participants, inspiring each individual to push harder and strive for greatness. Whether a fitness novice or a seasoned athlete, the boot camp at Intelligent Fitness promises an exhilarating and transformative fitness journey.

3012a Jericho Tpke., East Northport, 631-858-2900, intelligentfitness.net

BEST CROSSFIT

CrossFit Strong Island – Merrick

CrossFit Strong Island is a fitness powerhouse, redefining the workout experience with its commitment to functional fitness. This premier CrossFit studio offers a dynamic and inclusive training environment where individuals of all fitness levels can thrive. Led by experienced coaches, CrossFit Strong Island focuses on high-intensity workouts that incorporate elements of weightlifting, cardio, and gymnastics. The sense of community is palpable as members support and motivate each other to achieve their fitness goals.

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with top-notch training equipment, ensuring a challenging yet rewarding experience. Whether you’re a seasoned CrossFit enthusiast or a beginner looking to elevate your fitness journey, CrossFit Strong Island in Merrick provides a welcoming and results-driven space for all.

26 Benson Ln., Merrick, 516-868-7767, crossfitstrongisland.com

BEST GYM

Fitlife

Fitlife stands out as a premier gym, embodying its mission and values to inspire a healthy and happier life through fitness. With a commitment to customers’ happiness and success, Fitlife focuses on creating a positive and engaging environment. The gym boasts great equipment, dedicated fitness experts, and a supportive community. Fitlife’s trainers, committed to excellence and professionalism, tailor workouts to individual goals and body mechanics, ensuring a personalized fitness experience. Group fitness classes, including yoga, spin, and specialized FitHit sessions, foster a sense of camaraderie and fun.

FitLife offers various memberships, each providing access to amenities like sauna, tanning, and FREE child care. With a customer-centric approach and a dedication to fitness education, Fitlife stands as a beacon of health and wellness in the community.

269 East Main St., East Islip, 631-650-6560, fitlifeeastislip.com

BEST PILATES STUDIO

Caya

Caya emerges as Long Island’s premier pilates studio, redefining the fitness experience with its unique blend of alternative vibes and personalized attention. Nestled in an intimate setting, it offers a welcoming space where clients can thrive and flourish. With a commitment to tailoring fitness routines to individual needs, Caya’s expert instructors guide and support each client on their wellness journey.

From group pilates, barre, and yoga classes to private training sessions in their fully equipped studio, there’s something for everyone, regardless of experience level. Whether a novice or a fitness enthusiast, Caya ensures a fulfilling and transformative fitness experience for all.

3395 Merrick Rd., Wantagh, 516-713-1179, cayanewyork.com

BEST YOGA STUDIO

The Welcome Mat

The Welcome Mat, a leading yoga studio, distinguishes itself by offering more than classes; it fosters a welcoming community and delivers a transformative experience. Rooted in the philosophy of yoga, meaning union, the studio emphasizes the integration of body, mind, spirit, and the world. Acting as a haven for self-discovery, accountability, and healing, it envelops individuals in comfort and warmth, setting the tone for a practice demanding full presence as a physical and mental reset.

Founded by Toni and Samantha, The Welcome Mat is a community-driven space where everyone, regardless of ability or experience, is embraced. As both yoga teachers and students, Toni and Samantha embody the passion infusing the studio. The dedicated instructor team prioritizes fostering connections, understanding yoga’s impact beyond postures to self-love.

560 Main St., Suite 3, Islip, 631-446-4318, thewelcomematyoga.com

NOMINATE FOR 2026

Nominate your favorite businesses and people in the 2026 Bethpage Best of Long Island program through August!



Visit bestoflongisland.com Click “2026 Nominate” Select a category and person or business you wish to vote for Click “Submit” Repeat for all of your favorite people and businesses

To find all the other 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest winners, visit bestoflongisland.com Winners of the 2025 contest will be announced soon!

Brought to you by Bethpage Federal Credit Union