What’s the best sports bar on Long Island to watch the Super Bowl?

You might be rooting for the Chiefs, the Eagles, or imagining what could have been if the Bills made it — either way, you need a good location to watch the upcoming Super Bowl. So what’s the best sports bar on Long Island to watch at?

Momo’s Too was voted best sports bar in last year’s Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!

When looking for a sports bar, you look for two things: a good place to watch sports, and good food. Momo’s Too is that place. The Need A Little Teamwork appetizers, featuring items like the Cheddar Cheese Quesadilla and Pulled Pork Potato Skins, showcase the bar’s creativity and dedication to flavor.

The diverse tacos selection, including options like Tuna Tacos and Buffalo Shrimp Tacos, adds a unique twist to traditional sports bar fare. The Green Monsters salads and the variety of sandwiches, wraps, and paninis provide lighter options without compromising on taste. With an inviting atmosphere and an array of shareable appetizers, and being open till 2 a.m. on weekends and 1 a.m. on weekdays, this is the place.

Momo’s Too Sports Bar & Grill is located at 667 Montauk Highway, Bayport, and can be reached at (631) 482-1399 or momossportsbarandgrill.com.

