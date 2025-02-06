Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on August 31, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

SONJA MORGAN

Taking her show on the road is this cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$49.50. 8 p.m. Feb. 7.

ROBERT KELLY

Kelly’s comedy is deeply rooted in his own life and relationships which makes it honest, abrasively funny, yet refreshingly vulnerable.

Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, govs.com

$30-$74.95. 8 p.m. Feb. 7, 7 p.m Feb. 8.

MONSTER JAM

Skilled athletes compete head-to-head in Monster Jam trucks, speedsters and ATVs, tearing up the dirt in Freestyle, 2 Wheel Skills Challenge and several racing competitions.

UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$54-$149. Feb. 7-9.

SHENG WANG

This Taiwanese-American comedian was a staff writer for the sitcom Fresh Off The Boat.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$39.50-$69.50. 7 p.m. Feb. 8.

EL CHAVAL DE LA BACHATA

This Dominican singer and musician will get fans dancing in no time.

Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, stereogardenli.com

$51.94-$82.84. 9 p.m. Feb. 8.

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Chinese calligraphy, lantern making and more in the morning, then a one-hour variety show celebrating the Year of the Snake in the afternoon.

Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, landmarkonmainstreet.org

Free. 11 a.m., 2 p.m. Feb. 9.

CAMRYN QUINLAN

Documenting a journey of heartbreak, healing, and happiness she is adept at drawing from her own experiences as well as observing people and situations she encounters.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. Feb. 9.

JERRY CANTRELL

The founding guitarist and co-lead singer of Alice In Chains has gone solo on his I Want Blood Tour with supporting act Filter.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$39.50-$79.50. 8 p.m. Feb. 11.

BOYZ II MEN

The best-selling R&B trio will play their hits including: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$44-$296. 8 p.m. Feb. 11.

THE OUTLAWS

For more than 40 years, the Southern Rock legends celebrated triumphs and endured tragedies to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the genre.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$56-$96. 8 p.m. Feb. 12.

THE GET UP KIDS

This Kansas City emo/punk band is touring to hype the 25th anniversary of their second album, Something To Write Home About.

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com

$40.08. 7 p.m. Feb. 13.

LUCÍA

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the young vocalist who is the first artist from Mexico to enter and win the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$26-$45.7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

ROCKIN’ FIGHTS 50

Joe DeGuardia’s STAR Boxing Presents the latest rumble on New York Avenue.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$50-$200. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

