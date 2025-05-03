World’s biggest inflatable bounce house coming to Long Island

The record-holding bounce houses at Big Bounce America are fun for the whole family.

Get ready to jump up and down as the world’s biggest inflatable bounce house is coming to Long Island. Big Bounce America will be in Long Island every weekend starting May 10, to bring their massive attractions and high-energy fun to Broadway Commons in Hicksville.

With seven attractions that take over 24 thousand square feet, there’s something for everyone from kids to kids-at-heart. This year, Big Bounce America is introducing two new attractions: Octoblast and City Xscape.

“Octoblast is this really cool underwater kind of theme inflatable that you walk to the back and there’s foam going off, so it kind of looks like you’re in the water,” said Noa Visnich, tour operations manager for Big Bounce America.

An out-of-this-world adventure is brought by City Xscape, bringing inflatable aliens from space down to Earth as you jump, slide and bounce your way through an intergalactic playground on Earth.

The fun doesn’t stop once you’re done with the bounce houses.

“We have DJs, we have bubble machines, snow machines, confetti ball pits, slides, obstacle courses, and a big dance party if we’re giving out prizes and playing games and so much fun,” Visnich said.

With Long Island being one of Big Bounce America’s busiest markets, Visnich recommends you get a wristband as soon as possible. Every wristband has your scheduled times to go onto the bounce houses throughout the day to make sure everyone is being safe, having fun and getting the most out of this experience.

“ If you’re on the fence, take your kids, put ’em in the car, leave all the electronics at home, come bounce, and then everyone’s gonna take a really great nap as well after,” said Visnich.

Before you head over to Broadway Commons, make sure you have these essentials in your bag: sunblock and a water bottle that you can conveniently fill at their free water stations. Since the event is held outdoors, protecting yourself from the sun and staying hydrated is important to having the best day ever.

Another necessity is wearing socks as they are required to go on the bounce houses, and Visnich recommends wearing athletic clothing for comfort and flexibility.

“ We have school, we have work, we have families, all drama, and you kind of get to forget about it for three hours and just come jump,” Visnich said.

Once you’re done bouncing or are ready for a break, it’s time to take advantage of the food trucks, snow cones and ice cream, and head over to one of the shaded areas with seating.

Whether you want a family day out or are just looking for a new way to get outside and moving, Big Bounce America is the place to be throughout the weekends starting May 10 to June 1.