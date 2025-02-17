Willets Road School students create Valentine’s Day cards for veterans

Students at Willets Road School recently used their artistic talents to express gratitude to those who have served our country. As part of Melinda Gomez’s art class, the students crafted handmade Valentine’s Day cards for veterans to show appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice.

Each student created a unique, personalized card featuring heartfelt messages and artwork that reflected their admiration for the veterans’ service.

“The ‘Valentines for Veterans’ initiative is more than an opportunity for creative expression – it fosters an environment of empathy, respect, and community engagement,” Director of Middle School Life Anshu Prabha said. “Through this project, the students have learned the importance of service and gratitude, and how small acts of kindness can make a big impact. By giving back to those who served their country, the event emphasizes the value of honoring others and showing appreciation for their sacrifices.”

The handmade cards will be delivered to veterans at local care facilities, offering them a heartfelt reminder of the community’s appreciation and support.

Information provided by East Williston Union Free School District.