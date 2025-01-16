Town to host Valentine’s Day vow renewal ceremony

From left to right, Councilwoman Vicki Walsh, Town Clerk Rich LaMarca, Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Tax Receiver Jeff Pravato celebrate with over 100 couples at a Valentine’s Day Vow Renewal ceremony

The Town of Oyster Bay will host a wedding vow renewal ceremony on at 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 14 at the the town hall. The event, co-sponsored by Raynham Hall Museum, will also include a reading of America’s first documented Valentine, which was written in Oyster Bay in 1779.

“Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year, and many couples celebrate their wedding anniversaries on this special day. We look forward to making this special day even better as couples renew their marriage vows and declare their endless love for one another,” said Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

The ceremony will take place at Oyster Bay Town Hall, located at 54 Audrey Avenue in Oyster Bay hamlet. The event is offered free of charge to residents, but reservations are required.

“Couples often select Valentine’s Day to celebrate their relationship,” added Town Clerk Richard LaMarca. “It may be a sentimental choice for couples who had their first date, first kiss, or even engagement on Valentine’s Day. Whatever the reason, we are proud to offer this special vow renewal ceremony at town hall.”

Residents interested in renewing their wedding vows should RSVP to (516) 624-6380 by Feb. 10. The ceremony will include light refreshments.

Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay