Charles Campagne School celebrates Choose Kindness Day

students from the lower grades at Charles Campagne School teamed up with “buddies” from the older grades to make valentines for children in the hospital.

On Friday, Jan. 30, Charles Campagne School embraced the spirit of compassion and community during Choose Kindness Day. Kindergarten, first and second grade classes paired up with their “buddy” classes from grades three, four and five.

Together, these buddy groups collaborated to create valentines for children in the hospital. The colorful cards with thoughtful messages and creative designs, aimed to spread love, hope and cheer to young patients during their hospital stays.

Choose Kindness Day not only encouraged students to practice empathy and kindness but also strengthened bonds across grade levels, creating a supportive school environment. Through simple acts of caring, Charles Campagne students demonstrated the impact of kindness in their community and beyond.