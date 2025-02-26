Olena Nicks projected to win special election for Nassau Legislature

Olena Nicks, the Uniondale Democrat who is projected to win yesterday’s special election for Nassau County’s Second District Legislative Seat.

Democrats will maintain control over Nassau County’s 2nd legislative district after yesterday’s special election with Olena Nicks winning in a landslide with 87% of the vote.

According to unofficial results from the Nassau County Board of Elections, 2,273 voters cast ballots in the race between Nicks and Republican Karin Campbell for Democrat Siela Byone’s vacated seat in a district that covers Westbury, New Cassel and Hempstead.

The Board of Election’s website states 100% of the vote from all 45 precincts have been counted.

Nicks, who is a second lieutenant for Uniondale’s Fire Department, treasurer of the hamlet’s community land trust, co-president of its community council, and trustee of the public library, got 1,974 votes.

Nicks said her campaign called the election a win at 9:22 p.m.

“I am incredibly proud of the campaign my team and I ran,” Nicks said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working hard for the residents and workers of Nassau County.”

She said her first focus will be on public safety and fighting for long overdue funding for the district’s fire and police departments.

Campbell, a former Westbury School District trustee and president, had 294 votes cast in her favor, or 12.93%, of the vote.

Campbell conceded the election Tuesday night.

“Since day one of this campaign, I have had the great privilege to connect with Nassau County neighbors from across the 2nd Legislative District to share my plan to make our streets safer and our communities more affordable,” Campbell said in a statement. “Sadly, my campaign was not able to surmount the significant Democratic voter enrollment advantage, and we came up short tonight.”

She took the loss as an opportunity to announce her campaign for November’s general election.

“While we were not victorious in the special election, voters will once again have an opportunity to make their voices heard in November. The campaign for the general election begins tomorrow, and I will continue growing my coalition of Republican, Democrat, and Independent neighbors who want to see Nassau County thrive.”

According to maps released earlier this year, November’s general election will be held in the redrawn 2nd district. Nicks will not be eligible to run for re-election in the redrawn district, as it does not include her current address. She said she plans to run in the new Legislative District 5 in November.

Nicks will assume the seat in the coming weeks and carry out the remainder of Byone’s term, who won election to the 6th state senate district.