Crime News: Week of Feb. 6

Valley Stream man pleads guilty to manslaughter of half-brother

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced a Valley Stream man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges in a 2022 drunk-driving crash on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway that killed his 23-year-old half-brother, Xavier Pena.

Pena pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, assault, vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the DA’s office said.

Pena had been going 127 miles per hour on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway on June 19, 2022, Donnelly said. An off-duty East Meadow Fire Department official was driving southbound when he saw a white 2018 Mercedes on top of the guardrail, leaning against a tree. Xavier Pena had been conscious at the time of the crash, but pronounced dead at the hospital later that day, according to the DA.

The defendant was also transported to the hospital where a blood draw determined he had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 approximately 45 minutes after the crash. The legal limit in New York State is 0.08%

Pena is due back in court on April 3, 2025, and is expected to be sentenced to 3-1/2 to 8-1/4 years in prison. Donnelly recommended a sentence of six to 12 years in prison.

North Bellmore man sentenced for killing his wife

Anthony Paruolo, 39, of North Bellmore was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for stabbing his wife to death in their home in October 2022 while their 8-year-old child was in his bedroom, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Paruolo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Dec. 4, 2024

The incident occurred on Oct. 6, 2022, around 11:40 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at the defendant’s home. Danielle Paruolo, 42, had been looking to separate from her husband and had been taking steps toward a divorce, which authorities said led to the incident. She was found dead in a pool of blood with a 13-inch-long chef’s knife in her neck and stab wounds to her head, neck, and torso, when police arrived at the scene, according to the DA.

The couple’s child was found unharmed in another bedroom.

Fatal accident in Valley Stream

An unidentified man was killed in a vehicular accident on Jan. 27 just before 8 p.m. in Valley Stream, according to police.

Officers responded to Broadway near Ash Street where a man, who appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, was found in the road, according to police. The victim had suffered severe head traffic and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

West Hempstead man sentenced for deadly crash

Arlin Aguilera, 37, of West Hempstead was sentenced to up to 21 years in prison on Jan. 31 for a December 2021 crash that killed a teenager and injured four others, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Aguilera was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, assault and driving while intoxicated, the district attorney said.

The accident occurred on Peninsula Boulevard in Woodmere. Aguilera had been driving more than 70 miles per hour and was intoxicated, according to the DA.

The defendant was sentenced to seven to 21 years in prison. with Donnelly recommending a sentence of 8-1/3 to 25 years in prison.

Uniondale man arrested in arson

Christian M Hall, 33, of Uniondale was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with causing a fire at the Nassau County Warming Center, according to police.

A Nassau County Probation Officer observed a fire inside the men’s bathroom at the center at roughly 8:15 a.m. when Hall was the only person inside the restroom, police said. An investigation revealed that at the time of the fire the defendant was standing in the handicap stall where there was much fire damage to the walls as well as the toilet, which was broken into many pieces. Further investigation determined that the defendant was responsible for setting the fire, police said.

Hall was charged with arson and criminal mischief, according to police.

The Nassau County Probation officer was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for difficulty breathing while Hall was transported to a nearby

hospital for evaluation, police said.

Woodhaven man arrested in Mineola

Alexis Aleman, 29, of Woodhaven was arrested on Feb. 2 after being involved in a domestic incident, according to police.

The defendant was engaged in a verbal argument with family members when the situation escalated and a female resident in fear for her

safety called 911, police said. When police arrived, the defendant fled the scene on foot but was located nearby. Officers attempted to take the subject into custody when Aleman displayed a knife. Officers had to utilize an electronic control device and a taser, which allowed them to detain him, according to police.

Aleman is being charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing a police officer and resisting arrest, police said.

Three-alarm fire breaks out in Brookville home

On Jan. 28, a three-alarm house broke out at an 8,000-square-foot Brookville home on Meadowoods Lane. The Jericho Fire Department responded to the call, and said that upon arrival, there was heavy smoke coming from the second floor and attic of the home.

Neighboring departments, such as Bethpage and Syosset, assisted in fighting the fire. According to previous reports, residents of the home escaped and did not report any injuries.

The Jericho Fire Department said the fire was under control in about 90 minutes.