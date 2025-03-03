Sangjaru kicks off North American tour with electrifying performance at Stony Brook

Long Island audiences were treated to an unforgettable Lunar New Year celebration as Sangjaru, the dynamic Korean folk fusion band, launched their North American tour with a mesmerizing performance that blended traditional Korean music with the vibrant rhythms of gypsy swing, funk, rock, and improvisation.

The group’s name, “Sangjaru,” a combination of the Korean words “sangja” (box) and “jaru” (sack), reflects their mission to infuse new creativity into the rich traditions of Korean music. Having won the prestigious Sori Frontier music competition in 2019, Sangjaru has been widely recognized for its exceptional talent and innovative approach to sound.

Marking the debut of their tour, the performance showcased the exhilarating cultural expressions of Cho Sungyoon on guitar, Kwon Hyochang on janggu (hourglass drum) and kkwaenggwari (small gong), and Nam Seonghun on ajaeng (bowed zither). Their seamless fusion of traditional and contemporary styles captivated the audience, making for a truly immersive and unforgettable evening.

Presented with the support of the Center for Korean Studies at Stony Brook University, the event offered a vibrant and dynamic start to the Lunar New Year, leaving attendees with a lasting appreciation for the evolving landscape of Korean music.



