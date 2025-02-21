Micro-grant award program highlights Afro-Latino culture

Author Adriana Devers, filmmaker Renzo Devia, musician Juan Uribe and artist Laura Villana were among those who gathered to celebrate Afro-Latino culture.

In observance of African American History Month, Cuentos de Triadas held a successful bilingual, multidisciplinary program at the Music Breed. Aimed at showcasing the experiences and histories of Afro-Latinos, spotlighting the African diaspora in Latin America, this engaging evening featured the film screening of “Afro-Latinos: The Untaught History” by Renzo Devia, alongside a captivating poetry performance by Adriana Devers.

The event also showcased vibrant Afro-Colombian rhythms by musician Juan Uribe and a captivating art exhibit by guest visual artist LaVillana.

Organized by Adriana Devers, a dedicated author and high school teacher who helps the community celebrate Latino culture through the arts, the program fostered crucial discussions about race, identity, and resilience within the community, emphasizing the often-overlooked Afro-Latino experience.

The event drew attendees from different towns across the Island, creating a space for dialogue on shared historical experiences within and beyond the United States, as it made a historical and cultural connection with African American history.

The program was selected from numerous cultural initiatives to receive the Huntington Arts Council micro-grant in its first round for 2025. This recognition underscores the importance of supporting underrepresented communities and enriching the cultural landscape of Long Island.