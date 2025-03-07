Glen Cove schools anticipate $98.6M program component to 2025-2026 budget

The Glen Cove Board of Education reviewed the program component of its 2025-2026 budget at its Wednesday, March 5 meeting. It expects to spend $98.6 million on instruction and services.

The district’s total budget is expected to be $115.9 million.

The program component is the “largest component of a school district budget and includes items necessary for instruction,” said Theresa Kahan, assistant superintendent for business.

Kahan said the component’s budget includes teacher and staff salaries, instructional materials, transportation services, administrative fees, health supplies, athletic programs and extracurriculars, among other things.

Kahan said that due to staffing changes, select departments will see decreases in allocations. However, accounts are expected to see increases, like the transportation services account, which is anticipated to increase by 7%, totaling almost $60,000.

Kahan said the rates for special education services, such as tuition in special education schools, evaluations and occupational and physical therapy, have increased.

In the 2024-2025 school year, the district allocated $22 million for special education services but has proposed an increase to $23 million this year.

Kahan said the district’s worker’s compensation and unemployment accounts have increased to “bring the expense up to what our actual expense has been.”

Worker’s compensation, which provides benefits and medical care to staff members injured on the job, is anticipated to increase from $325,000 to $600,000, and unemployment benefits are expected to increase from $20,000 to $60,000.

Kahan said the allocated workers’ compensation funds would be “offset” by the district’s “worker’s comp reserve” included in the revenue budget.

Kahan said the district’s life and disability insurance rates have remained flat, but medical insurance rates are expected to increase by 10% for next year’s budget.

The fourth budget presentation will be on March 19. Kahan said the board will discuss its tax levy limit and updates to the budget.

“We will also discuss the status of the 25-26 budget at that time,” she said.

The board will adopt the budget on April 23 and hold a budget hearing on May 7, according to its website. For more information, visit glencoveschools.org.