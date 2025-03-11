New ophthalmology practice NY Retina opens in Massapequa

NY Retina, a newly launched ophthalmology practice, is set to open March 20 in a newly purchased medical office building in Massapequa. The practice is co-founded by Dr. Ketan Laud and Dr. Eric Sigler.

According to Laud, NY Retina specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment and all other aspects of retinal disease.

Laud and Sigler said they started their practice because of a need for more retina specialists on Long Island.

“We started the practice to provide individualized patient care for individuals with retinal diseases as we thought that was lacking on Long Island,” said Laud. “We strive to provide the highest level of care and best visual outcomes to our patients.”

Laud is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and specializes in medical and surgical diseases of the retina, vitreous and macula. Sigler is an experienced, board-certified retina specialist treating all aspects of medical and surgical disorders of the eye. The two have practiced on Long Island for more than 10 years.

Laud said NY Retina patients are offered the latest therapies through their clinical research program.

NY Retina purchased their new 4,600-square-foot office building for $2.65 million. The property was formerly leased to Summit Health.

The new office is located at 585 Broadway in Massapequa and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.