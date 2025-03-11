Students display music skills at New Hyde Park-Garden City Park district meeting

First Violinist Katalina Fung, a student from Garden City Park, and her teacher Alyssa Budzynski performing at the New Hyde Park Road School for Music in Our Schools Month.

Students from the New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District performed at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.

March is Music in Our Schools Month, an annual event that promotes the importance of music education in schools. Organized by the National Association for Music Education, it highlights the benefits of music programs for students’ academic, social, and personal development. Schools across the United States celebrate with concerts, special events, and advocacy efforts to support music education.

To celebrate the event, Katalina Fung, a student at Garden City Park School, and her music teacher, Alyssa Budzynski, performed “Douze Petits Duos, Op. 38, No. 1 – Allegro maestoso” by Jacques Mazas on the violin.

Fung has participated in the Long Island String Festival Association, the Nassau Music Educators Association All-County, and the Eisman Center for Preparatory Studies in Music, where she performs regularly at Queens College.

Following the performance, New Hyde Park Road School Principal Denise Connolly introduced the Road School Student Council to highlight past events and service projects.

“These students have been instrumental in driving opportunities and fostering a vibrant school community this year. They’ve poured their hearts into so many different projects that have not only enriched our daily school experience but also strengthened our connection to the wider community,” Connelly said.

The students highlighted their new program, Mustang Mentors.

“During this program, some of our sixth graders are paired with students with special needs. This is a special opportunity for students to explore new friendships and support each other,” a student council member said.

The program is designed to be a community building project that promotes a positive and inclusive school climate providing a positive experience for both the mentor and mentee.

The school also participated in The Crayon Initiative, a nonprofit organization that collects used and unwanted crayons, recycles them, and distributes new crayons to children’s hospitals across the nation. The goal is to provide hospitalized children with creative outlets while also reducing waste in landfills.

Additionally, the school is collecting change for its “Be the Change” fund-raiser to support those affected by the California wildfires.

After the presentations, the Board of Education continued its meeting. President Kathryn Canese and Trustee James Reddan were not in attendance.

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District Superintendent Jennifer Morrison-Raptis spoke about the Manor Oaks gym ceiling being replaced to accommodate heating, ventilation and air conditioning, HVAC systems. The project will take approximately six weeks, with a completion goal of August.

To minimize disruption, the work will be done in two phases, allowing students to use the half of the gym that is not under construction. On days with favorable weather, physical education classes will be held outside.

The next New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Board of Ed meeting will take place at Manor Oaks on April 7.